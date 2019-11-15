Friday night's matchup between No. 5 Kansas (2-1) and Monmouth (1-3) was over before it ever had a chance to get started. In defeating the Hawks, 112-57, the Jayhawks raced out to a 26-4 lead and never looked back. Kansas, in scoring 112 points, saw six players, Isaiah Moss (21), Devon Dotson (17), David McCormack (17), Udoka Azubuike (12), Silvio De Sousa (11), and Christian Braun (11) score in double-figures. As a team, Kansas shot 37-of-66 (56.1 percent) from the field, 14-of-30 (46.7 percent) from behind the arc and 24-of-31 (77.4 percent) from the free-throw line. The Jayhawks collected 43 rebounds, dished out 22 assists, committed just seven turnovers, blocked five shots and finished with 11 steals. Defensively, Kansas limited Monmouth to just 18-of-60 (30 percent) shooting from the field and 4-of-22 (18.2 percent) shooting from behind the arc. For the game, the Hawks pulled down 10 rebounds, dished out 10 assists, and committed 15 turnovers. Shortly after Kansas moved to 2-1 on the season, Bill Self talked about the performance of his team. “We were turned up today to start,” said Self. “We played well and they obviously didn’t make any shots, but we defended. I don’t know if they had their first field goal until the about 10-minute mark and of course we made shots. In the first half, we were pretty efficient. I thought everyone played well.” On a night when Kansas could do no wrong, the Jayhawks were led by Isaiah Moss, the 6-foot-5, 208-pound guard from Chicago, Ill. Moss, a transfer from Iowa, scored a game-high 21 points 5-of-6 shooting from behind the arc and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Moss, in just 15 minutes of action, was nearly perfect from the field and was dialed in from behind the arc against Monmouth. “You get 21 points on six shots, now there is not going to be a lot of teams that don’t guard him and he got off some open looks, but still though you got to make them,” said Self. “It’s very encouraging to have a guy like that - that you have to guard and that will be able to stretch the defense as we continue to go. “There were some good things that happened tonight and certainly it was good to see him get out there and play well.”

David McCormack went for 17 and 11 coming off the bench (USATodaySportsImages.com)

Moss, who missed the Duke game because of a hamstring injury, still isn’t 100 percent, but he’s getting closer to that number each and every day. His performance against Monmouth on Friday night is only going to boost his confidence moving forward this season. “Definitely,” said Moss when asked how it felt to have a big night and getting into a rhythm. “Seeing the ball more early, definitely good for my confidence. My teammates got me the ball.” As good as Moss was against the Hawks, and he was unbelievable from behind the arc, he certainly wasn’t the only player to shine in front of a sold-out Allen Fieldhouse crowd. In coming off the bench for the first time this season, David McCormack, the 6-foot-10, 265-pound forward from Norfolk, Va., tallied 17 points, 11 rebounds and one block in 16 minutes of action. Offensively, McCormack was 7-of-8 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. Udoka Azubuike scored 12 points and pulled down eight rebounds, while Silvio De Sousa, who started in place of McCormack, scored 11 points, pulled down six rebounds, and was credited with one block in 22 minutes of action. Self, late on Friday night, talked about his trio of big men. “David (McCormick) was good,” said Self. “I thought Silvio (De Sousa) did okay. I thought Dok (Udoka Azubuike) was better. In a game like that, there were a lot of people open so a lot of guys shot it. The one thing I would say that we didn’t do a very good job of was I didn’t think we were very good post feeders. “I thought Dok could have had 20 tonight the way they fronted the post and we didn’t do a good job of that at all, but other than that I thought everyone played well. Ochai (Agbaji) didn’t have his best night, that’s OK we didn’t need him tonight, but I thought everybody else pitched in and shot it well.” Freshman Christian Braun, in 17 minutes of action, poured in 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the field, including 3-of-3 from behind the arc. Tristan Enaruna, another freshman, scored seven points and, in doing so, sent the sold-out crowd into a frenzy with his windmill dunk in the second half. It was, without question, the type of dunk that should appear on “SportsCenter” later tonight. For sophomore guard Devon Dotson, it was business as usual against Monmouth. KU’s point guard, in 27 minutes of action, scored 17 points, pulled down two rebounds, dished out four assists, committed two turnovers, and was credited with four steals. In winning two-straight games, Kansas will look to make it three-straight when East Tennessee State comes to Lawrence on Tuesday night. “I know their coach,” said Self. “He is a JUCO guy that has been around a lot. He was at Barton County for a while and a lead recruiter at Tennessee and then was with Gregg Marshall and most recently at Wichita State before he got the job there at East Tennessee, but he is good. Their team is good. They are definitely an NCAA tournament team, just like how I feel (UNC) Greensboro will be, but if they are better than Greensboro, then they must be pretty good because they are predicted to be better. “Tuesday, just so you know, is not a tune-up. Tuesday is a real game and it will be as hard to beat them, and people will think I’m nuts, but it will be hard to play well against them as it will be Duke. I hope our fans get turned-up for this one because that is a big game for us.”

Freshman Christian Braun with 3-of-3 from behind the arc on Friday night (USATodaySportsImages.com)