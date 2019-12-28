No. 5 Kansas (9-2) looks to close out the calendar year on a high note when the Jayhawks take on Stanford (11-1) inside Maples Pavilion on Sunday, Dec. 29. The Jayhawks and Cardinal are slated to tip off at 2 p.m. (CT) on ABC.

GAME INFORMATION:

#5/5 Kansas at Stanford

Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. (CT)

Where: Maples Pavilion

Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network

Watch: ABC

Jon Sciambi (play-by-play)Dick Vitale (analyst)Allison Williams (reporter)

TIPOFF

No. 5/5 Kansas (9-2) continues its two-game road trip at Stanford (11-1), Sunday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m. (Central). Kansas’ two losses in 2019-20 have been by a combined three points and both against ranked foes.

Kansas is 94-13 following at loss in the Bill Self era, which started in 2003-04, including 1-0 this season. Incredibly, KU has been even more efficient over the last six seasons, amassing a record of 43-5 after losses. This includes an 8-1 mark last season in 2018-19.

With its 95-68 win against Milwaukee on Dec. 10, KU became just the second NCAA DI team (Gonzaga, 307) to claim 300 wins during this decade. KU sits at 301-68 in the 2010’s, good for an .816 win percentage.

Stanford will be the second Pac-12 team Kansas has faced this season. The Jayhawks defeated former conference foe Colorado, 72-58, on Dec. 7 in Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas leads the series with Stanford 11-3, and the Jayhawks have won the last three meetings. The Dec. 29 contest will be only the third meeting between the schools at Stanford with the last in 1968.

Kansas leads the Big 12 in scoring at 81.9 points per game, while Stanford leads the Pac-12 in scoring defense, allowing 57.5 points per contest.

Through 11 games, five different Jayhawks – Devon Dotson, Isaiah Moss, Udoka Azubuike, Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack – have posted 20 or more points in a game this season.

Kansas is No. 5 in both national polls released Dec. 23. Kansas has been ranked in each of the last 208 Associated Press polls, the longest streak in the nation. The Jayhawks have also been inside the top-10 in 93 of the last 108 AP polls.

KU is ranked No. 4 in the NET rankings through games of Dec. 25. The Jayhawks’ strength of schedule is No. 1 nationally.

Kansas ranks third nationally in field goal percentage at 52.1 percent. KU is one of only seven teams shooting above 50 percent in 2019-20.

NOTES:

KANSAS WRAPPING UP IMPRESSIVE 2010’S

As the Jayhawks conclude the final days of the calendar year, its time to reflect on arguably the most impressive decade in program history. Kansas claimed its 300th victory since Jan. 1, 2010, with a 95-68 win against Milwaukee on Dec. 10, becoming just the second team in NCAA DI to hit the 300-win plateau this decade (Gonzaga, 307). This marks the first time the program has tallied 300 wins in a decade. KU’s 81.6 winning percentage (301-68) during the 2010’s trails only the run by the Jayhawks in the 1990’s, when KU posted a 82.0 win percentage with a 283-62 mark.

The 2010s saw the Jayhawks reach two Final Fours, claim nine Big 12 regular-season championships and win five Big 12 Tournament titles. KU was also slotted as a No. 1 seed in six of the 10 NCAA Tournaments played. Kansas found itself ranked among the top-10 in 157 of the 192 Associated Press polls released during this decade, spending a mind-boggling 82 percent of the 2010’s as a top-10 team.

The decade has not been kind to those playing the Jayhawks in Allen Fieldhouse. KU concluded the decade with a 151-7 mark (95.6 percent) playing on James Naismith Court.

The program saw four Consensus First Team All-Americans, four Big 12 Players of the Year, 14 All-Big 12 First Team selections, as well as a National Player of the Year, all in the last 10 years.

ABOUT STANFORD

Located in Stanford, Calif., with an enrollment of 16,424, Stanford is 11-1 on the season and has won four straight after its 62-59 win against San Diego in the Al Attles Classic in San Francisco on Dec. 21. Stanford’s lone loss came to Butler, 68-67, in the title game of the CBE Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City on Nov. 26. The Cardinal are coached by former Kansas guard Jerod Haase who is 59-50 in his fourth season at Stanford and 139-103 in his eighth season overall.

Stanford averages 73.7 points per game and its 57.7 points allowed rank 11th nationally. Its plus-16.0 scoring margin is 15th nationally as the Cardinal have held 10 of 12 opponents to 59 or less points this season. Stanford ranks ninth nationally in field goal percentage at 49.6 percent.

Junior forward Oscar da Silva leads Stanford in both scoring at 17.6 points per game and rebounding with a 6.0 average.

BOUNCING BACK

Since Bill Self took the helm of the Jayhawks in 2003, Kansas has been stellar at bouncing back following a loss. Over the last 16 season, Kansas is 94-13 in games coming off a defeat, which is the best winning percentage (87.9%) in NCAA DI in that span.

Incredibly, KU has been even more efficient over the last six seasons, amassing a record of 43-5 after losses. This includes an 8-1 mark last season.

THE KANSAS-STANFORD SERIES

Kansas holds an 11-3 all-time series advantage against Stanford, including victories in each of the last three seasons, an 89-74 win on Dec. 3, 2016, in Allen Fieldhouse, a 75-54 win on Dec. 21, 2017, in Sacramento, and a 90-84 overtime win on Dec. 1, 2018, in Allen Fieldhouse. This series dates back to 1932 and Kansas won the first four meetings. In 2002, in St. Louis, Kansas defeated Stanford, 86-63, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. KU would later advance to the Final Four in Atlanta.

Last season, No. 2 Kansas overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to force overtime and defeat the Cardinal 90-84 in Allen Fieldhouse. KU senior Lagerald Vick scored 19 of his game-high 27 points in the final eight minutes, including the game-tying 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining.

Current Jayhawks who played in the contest include Udoka Azubuike (18 points, nine rebounds), Devon Dotson (10 points, four assists), Marcus Garrett (four points, four steals), David McCormack (one minute, no points) and Mitch Lightfoot (five minutes, no points).

SERIES HISTORY:

vs. Stanford: Kansas leads 11-3

Current Streak: Win 3

Longest KU Win Streak: 4 (1967, 1968, 1989, 2002)

Longest KU Losing Streak: 2 (2003, 2014)

Last 5 Games: KU leads 3-2

In Lawrence: KU leads 6-0

In Palo Alto: Tied 1-1

Neutral Sites: KU leads 4-2

Under Bill Self: KU leads 3-2

First Meeting: December 30, 1932 (W, 38-20)

Last Meeting: Dec. 1, 2018 (W, 90-84 [ot])

Largest Margin of Victory: 23 (86-63, March 16, 2002)

Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 (58-64, Dec. 6, 2003)

UP NEXT:

Kansas will open Big 12 play when it hosts West Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 4 at Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Tipoff is still to be determined and will be announced after the NFL Playoff schedule is set.

Kansas is 12-5 all-time against West Virginia, including a 7-0 record in Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks have won an incredible 28-consecutive conference openers, a streak which dates back to 1991-92.