On Tuesday night, No. 6 Kansas moved to 3-0 on the season by defeating No. 7 Duke, 69-64, at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis, Ind. Jalen Wilson (25), Gradey Dick (14), and Kevin McCullar, Jr. (12) led the way offensively, but who else stood out?

For a closer look at a few guys that made big plays all night, click here.