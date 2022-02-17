No. 6 Kansas faced with tough test at West Virginia

On January 15, Kansas defeated West Virginia, 85-59. In moving to 3-1 in Big 12 play, Bill Self’s squad was led by Jalen Wilson (23), Ochai Agbaji (20), and David McCormack (19).

Wilson, in hitting 10-of-13 field goals and 3-of-6 shots from behind the arc, also pulled down eight rebounds, dished out five assists, and was credited with two steals in 31 minutes of action.

Agbaji connected on 8-of-17 field goals and was 4-of-8 from behind the arc, while McCormack, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward from Norfolk, Va., hit 9-of-13 field goals, was 1-of-1 from the free-throw line and pulled down 15 rebounds.

Despite leading by just two points, 33-31 at the half, Kansas outscored West Virginia, 52-28 in the second half. Self, while addressing the media on Thursday afternoon, talked about the first meeting between the Jayhawks and Mountaineers back on January 15.

“Well, we had a really good last 25 minutes,” said Self. “They controlled the game the first 10-15 minutes, for sure. I think they had us down by eight early and then we played really well, especially in the second half. I thought we got out in transition and I thought we rebounded the ball decent.

“I thought we guarded their two best players pretty well,” he added. “(Malik) Curry went nuts on us, but I think that we played pretty well. I talked to (Bob) Huggs the other day, not about anything directly involved with the game, but he can kind of have a voice of sarcasm in mid-February. They’ve been right there to win games. They could have easily won at Baylor and they could have won at K-State.”

Back on January 15, Malik Curry led the way with 23 points, while Jalen Bridges added 12 points and Sean McNeil chipped in 10 points. No other player scored more than five points against Kansas in that first meeting.

In fact, Taz Sherman (5), Gabe Osabuohien (5), Isaiah Cottrell (3), and Seth Wilson (1) combined to score just 14 points for West Virginia. Sherman currently leads West Virginia in scoring (18.6), but against the Jayhawks, was just 1-of-9 from the field and 0-of-5 from behind the arc.

As a team, West Virginia shot just 17-of-63 (27.0) from the field and 4-of-18 (22.2%) from behind in the first meeting.

“I’d like to say we did a decent job on him (Taz Sherman) and (Sean) McNeil,” said Self. “A lot of times, when you’re dealing with scorers, you miss the same shots you make or you make the same shots you miss. That determines whether you did a good job on them or not. I think the thing with those two is limit their good open looks and try to take away as many opportunities for them to get to the free-throw line, for them to have naked looks, for them to get to their spots, and if you do that, and then sometimes you play good defense and good scorers still score.

“I think those were games where it was probably a combination where we did a good job, but also a combination where they didn’t have their best games as well,” he added.

During that first meeting in January, Remy Martin, the 6-foot-0, 175-pound guard from Burbank, Calf., watched from the bench as his teammates put on a show against West Virginia. Martin, who suffered an injury to his knee against Nevada back on December 29, will likely miss the rematch against the Mountaineers on Saturday night.



