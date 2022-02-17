No. 6 Kansas faced with tough test at West Virginia
On January 15, Kansas defeated West Virginia, 85-59. In moving to 3-1 in Big 12 play, Bill Self’s squad was led by Jalen Wilson (23), Ochai Agbaji (20), and David McCormack (19).
Wilson, in hitting 10-of-13 field goals and 3-of-6 shots from behind the arc, also pulled down eight rebounds, dished out five assists, and was credited with two steals in 31 minutes of action.
Agbaji connected on 8-of-17 field goals and was 4-of-8 from behind the arc, while McCormack, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward from Norfolk, Va., hit 9-of-13 field goals, was 1-of-1 from the free-throw line and pulled down 15 rebounds.
Despite leading by just two points, 33-31 at the half, Kansas outscored West Virginia, 52-28 in the second half. Self, while addressing the media on Thursday afternoon, talked about the first meeting between the Jayhawks and Mountaineers back on January 15.
“Well, we had a really good last 25 minutes,” said Self. “They controlled the game the first 10-15 minutes, for sure. I think they had us down by eight early and then we played really well, especially in the second half. I thought we got out in transition and I thought we rebounded the ball decent.
“I thought we guarded their two best players pretty well,” he added. “(Malik) Curry went nuts on us, but I think that we played pretty well. I talked to (Bob) Huggs the other day, not about anything directly involved with the game, but he can kind of have a voice of sarcasm in mid-February. They’ve been right there to win games. They could have easily won at Baylor and they could have won at K-State.”
Back on January 15, Malik Curry led the way with 23 points, while Jalen Bridges added 12 points and Sean McNeil chipped in 10 points. No other player scored more than five points against Kansas in that first meeting.
In fact, Taz Sherman (5), Gabe Osabuohien (5), Isaiah Cottrell (3), and Seth Wilson (1) combined to score just 14 points for West Virginia. Sherman currently leads West Virginia in scoring (18.6), but against the Jayhawks, was just 1-of-9 from the field and 0-of-5 from behind the arc.
As a team, West Virginia shot just 17-of-63 (27.0) from the field and 4-of-18 (22.2%) from behind in the first meeting.
“I’d like to say we did a decent job on him (Taz Sherman) and (Sean) McNeil,” said Self. “A lot of times, when you’re dealing with scorers, you miss the same shots you make or you make the same shots you miss. That determines whether you did a good job on them or not. I think the thing with those two is limit their good open looks and try to take away as many opportunities for them to get to the free-throw line, for them to have naked looks, for them to get to their spots, and if you do that, and then sometimes you play good defense and good scorers still score.
“I think those were games where it was probably a combination where we did a good job, but also a combination where they didn’t have their best games as well,” he added.
During that first meeting in January, Remy Martin, the 6-foot-0, 175-pound guard from Burbank, Calf., watched from the bench as his teammates put on a show against West Virginia. Martin, who suffered an injury to his knee against Nevada back on December 29, will likely miss the rematch against the Mountaineers on Saturday night.
In his absence, Joseph Yesufu, the 6-foot-0, 180-pound guard from Bolingbrook, Ill., has slowly seen his role increase with both Martin and Bobby Pettiford dealing with injuries. In the first meeting, Yesufu, in 12 minutes, dished out four assists and pulled down two rebounds, but was 0-of-5 from the field, including 0-of-2 from behind the arc.
Yesufu played a season-high 22 minutes against Oklahoma State earlier in the week and continues to provide a spark off the bench for Self’s squad.
“I think he’s done fine,” said Self. “I do. He could be more aggressive with the ball and we’ve talked about that and showed him on tape when he can do those things. A lot of times, if Joe can’t go score, he then says, ‘Ugh.’ “And then the possession is over for him, rather than no, no, he can still create pace by just doing something else.
“He’s learning that,” he added. “He’s doing fine. I’m happy with him and I think he’s giving us some really good minutes over the last month or so.”
Kansas certainly can’t afford to overlook West Virginia on Saturday night. Since losing to Texas back on February 7, the Jayhawks rebounded by defeating Oklahoma and Oklahoma State at home. Before the loss to Texas, Kansas dominated Baylor, 83-59 in Lawrence.
With a two-game lead in the Big 12 standings, Kansas still has much to play for with just six regular-season games remaining.
With the end of the regular season approaching, Self was asked how he evaluates how good this particular Kansas team is with the most important part of the schedule right around the corner.
“I probably think less about the record,” said Self. “Although the record matters tremendously when on seeding and things like that. I probably think about what would bother us, what we would struggle with, potentially. I look at it more from, probably not how good we are, but more/less on what we have to do to get better from where we are.
“I do think there are some things, naturally, every coach knows his team, there are somethings, I’m hoping a team does not guard us that way,” he added. “In my mind, I’m hoping that. I think everybody does those things. One thing about our league, our league plays a style that is hard to score against, you don’t get a lot of shots early in the possession, very physical, and things like that, which I think would be great preparation for whoever we go against.
“We still haven’t gone against a Syracuse-type zone and things like that,” he continued. “I think those types of things would be good prep for us, even though you try to work on it and be as prepared as you can. I like our team. I think we need about two more weeks for me to probably really see exactly where I think we are. Right now, we’re in great shape record-wise.”
Moving forward the rest of the season, it still remains unknown whether Self will have full use of his roster during the most important part of the season. The status of Remy Martin remains the same, while Bobby Pettiford, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound guard from Durham, N.C., is available to play, he isn’t yet ready to take on an increased role.
“Bobby is going to be available for us to play, unless something happens in the next two practices,” he said. “His minutes will probably be limited and he’s not healthy, but it's not a situation where he can hurt himself worse. He’s like Remy, it hurts to play. If we don’t have to play him, we won’t. If we do, we will. It will probably be a limited capacity.
“Remy, I really don’t know more other than the fact as of yesterday he told me he was definitely feeling better,” said Self. “He’s doing more on the court one-on-zero and maybe can get into some type of practices sometime soon. I still don’t see an immediate return for him based on Thursday the 17th.”
Kansas (21-4; 10-2) will return home to face Kansas State at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse.