JayhawkSlant - No. 6 Kansas falls to No. 1 Gonzaga, 102-90

In the season opener on Thursday afternoon, No. 6 Kansas fell to No. 1 Gonzaga, 102-90.

For Bill Self and the University of Kansas men’s basketball program, Thursday’s season opener against No. 1 Gonzaga didn’t necessarily playout as they expected. In losing to the Bulldogs, 102-90, Self squad surrendered 102-points and, at times, looked sped-up and flustered, especially in the first half.

“Well, you know, not the happiest of Thanksgivings so far,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self late on Thursday afternoon. "We played a great team. Talent, they’ve got four guards that will be the best guards that we play all year long, and then they’ve got a five man (Drew Timme) that is terrific. I think that, us not being able to guard them, I don’t think was a huge surprise.

“Like holding them under 70 points, I didn’t think we could do that,” he added. “You can’t let a team like that shoot 64 percent. The reason they did, they shot so many layups, and primarily off our mistakes and in transition. Those are things that I think we can do a much better job of and correct. Defensively, we were never really connected today.”

After leading 2-0 to open up the game on a jumper by Ochai Agbaji, Kansas would never lead Gonzaga again the rest of the game. Self’s squad, after trailing by as many as 14 in the first half, managed to tie the game on a free-throw by Jalen Wilson with 17:02 left in the game, and then pulled to within one with 10:18 remaining on the clock, but would get no closer.

On a day when Kansas needed to be nearly perfect, the Jayhawks, simply couldn’t get over the hump against Gonzaga. They closed the gap on numerous occasions, but couldn’t bust through the door when presented the opportunity.

“I think we actually got back into it (game) at the end of the first half,” said Self. “I think we went in down eight and that was missing four-out-of-five free-throws. And then they threw one in at the end of the shot clock, or it could have been much closer. We actually didn’t play bad at all, but the second 10 minutes of the half and the first five minutes of the second half, we were the better team.

“We got some stops and those stops led to some easy baskets,” he added. “We did a lot of good things. A lot of things we can show the guys to improve on, but the thing about it is, when things are going bad, you get a little disconnected, and certainly, I don’t think we were very connected at all once things started fraying there in the second half.”

Offensively, the Jayhawks were led by Marcus Garrett (22), Ochai Agbaji (17), Bryce Thompson (12), Jalen Wilson (11), Christian Braun (8), and David McCormack (8). Garrett shot 7-of-9 from the field, 2-of-2 from behind the arc and was 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Agbaji, who picked up his fourth foul midway through the second half, hit 5-of-11 field goals, 2-of-4 shots from behind the arc and was 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. In his college debut, Thompson, in scoring 12 points, connected on 5-of-10 field goals, 1-of-4 shots from behind the arc and was 1-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Wilson, who missed most of last season with an injury, started the game and connected on 5-of-11 shots from the field and was 1-of-3 from the free-throw line.

Despite not playing its best basketball, Kansas, with 10:18 left in the game, pulled to within one point. On the following possession, a layup by Timme extended the lead to three points and several turnovers later, the Jayhawks found themselves down by seven points.

After what was a high-scoring first half, which saw Gonzaga outscore KU, 54-46, the Jayhawks bounced back in the second half by outscoring the Bulldogs 8-2 out of the break to even the game for the first time since the opening minutes. The teams battled back-and-forth in the second half before Gonzaga gained the advantage and pulled away.

With the victory, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few reaches 600 career victories, marking him 600-124 in his 22 seasons of coaching. The Bulldogs were led by a combined 48 points from sophomore Drew Timme and senior Corey Kispert.

According to Self, the fourth foul called on Agbaji, without question, took away the momentum from Kansas.

“Yeah, well, we needed Ochai in the game, and when he got his fourth, we subbed him, and he got his fourth on ... I'm not saying he didn't foul, or anything, but it was a touch foul out front, and it definitely took our momentum because we're not deep enough that we can just put anybody out there and play like Ochai was playing,” he said. “So, because I thought Ochai was having a pretty good game. I thought Ochai was really good in the first half. But yeah, that certainly hurt us.

“But to say, could we have taken control of the game? I think that's a little strong,” he added. “But it would have felt different if you're up two or four, which we should have been, based on the circumstances and the game at that particular time. That doesn't mean that they can't go on a seven-oh run and get the lead back.”

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will be back in action on Friday, when they take on St. Joseph’s in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip Off at 1 p.m., CT.