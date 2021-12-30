No. 6 Kansas put together another impressive performance against Nevada
On Wednesday night, No. 6 Kansas rolled to 10-1 on the season by defeating Nevada, 88-61. In winning their sixth-straight game, the Jayhawks were led by Christian Braun (22), Ochai Agbaji (16), Dav...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news