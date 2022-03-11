No. 6 Kansas rolls past TCU, 75-62; Headed to Big 12 Title Game

For the second straight game, Kansas (27-6; 14-4), the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Championship, rolled its opponent, this time TCU, 75-62 in the semifinals of the Big 12 Championship. On a night when Bill Self’s squad led by as many as 22 points, the Jayhawks were led by Ochai Agbaji (22), Mitch Lightfoot (15), and Remy Martin (10).

Christian Braun (9), Jalen Wilson (9), David McCormack (5), Joseph Yesufu (3), and Dajuan Harris (2) rounded out the scoring for Kansas.

Kansas, with the win, advances to the Big 12 Tournament Championship game for the 15th time. Currently, the Jayhawks are 11-3 in Big 12 title games, with the most recent championship coming in 2018.

Kansas will face the winner of No. 3 seed Texas Tech and No. 7 seed Oklahoma in the championship game on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT.

Leading 44-30 at the half, Kansas was outscored by TCU, 32-31 in the second half. As a team, the Jayhawks shot 50 percent from the field, 33 percent from behind the arc, and 82 percent from the free-throw line.

Kansas committed just seven turnovers, scored 23 points off turnovers, six-second chance points, 28 points off the bench, and 10 fastbreak points.

“I thought we played pretty well, consistently, the whole night,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “Traded baskets to start, and played well from the 12-minute mark to the 4-minute mark and we got a cushion. I thought our defense was the best it's been in a while and I don't know how many shot clock violations we forced, but -- how many was it? About 5? That's about accurate.

“So, it's good we did that,” he added. “And we didn't rebound the ball terrific, but we got by with it tonight.”

The highlight of the game occurred when, in the second half, Dajuan Harris, during an in-bounds play, lobbed the ball to Ochai Agbaji, who finished with a thunderous dunk.

“I just knew he was going to throw it because I knew there was an opening right when I came off the screen,” said Agbaji. “I just knew he was going to throw it out so I was going to have to go get it.

“It was just one of those things,” he added.

One player that benefited from KU’s double-digit victory was Remy Martin. KU’s point guard logged 19 minutes against TCU. In all, Martin scored 10 points, pulled down three rebounds, and dished out three assists.

Minutes after the game, Martin was asked about his performance.



