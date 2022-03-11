No. 6 Kansas rolls past TCU, 75-62; Headed to Big 12 Title Game
For the second straight game, Kansas (27-6; 14-4), the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Championship, rolled its opponent, this time TCU, 75-62 in the semifinals of the Big 12 Championship. On a night when Bill Self’s squad led by as many as 22 points, the Jayhawks were led by Ochai Agbaji (22), Mitch Lightfoot (15), and Remy Martin (10).
Christian Braun (9), Jalen Wilson (9), David McCormack (5), Joseph Yesufu (3), and Dajuan Harris (2) rounded out the scoring for Kansas.
Kansas, with the win, advances to the Big 12 Tournament Championship game for the 15th time. Currently, the Jayhawks are 11-3 in Big 12 title games, with the most recent championship coming in 2018.
Kansas will face the winner of No. 3 seed Texas Tech and No. 7 seed Oklahoma in the championship game on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT.
Leading 44-30 at the half, Kansas was outscored by TCU, 32-31 in the second half. As a team, the Jayhawks shot 50 percent from the field, 33 percent from behind the arc, and 82 percent from the free-throw line.
Kansas committed just seven turnovers, scored 23 points off turnovers, six-second chance points, 28 points off the bench, and 10 fastbreak points.
“I thought we played pretty well, consistently, the whole night,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “Traded baskets to start, and played well from the 12-minute mark to the 4-minute mark and we got a cushion. I thought our defense was the best it's been in a while and I don't know how many shot clock violations we forced, but -- how many was it? About 5? That's about accurate.
“So, it's good we did that,” he added. “And we didn't rebound the ball terrific, but we got by with it tonight.”
The highlight of the game occurred when, in the second half, Dajuan Harris, during an in-bounds play, lobbed the ball to Ochai Agbaji, who finished with a thunderous dunk.
“I just knew he was going to throw it because I knew there was an opening right when I came off the screen,” said Agbaji. “I just knew he was going to throw it out so I was going to have to go get it.
“It was just one of those things,” he added.
One player that benefited from KU’s double-digit victory was Remy Martin. KU’s point guard logged 19 minutes against TCU. In all, Martin scored 10 points, pulled down three rebounds, and dished out three assists.
Minutes after the game, Martin was asked about his performance.
“I felt great just being out there, doing anything I can to contribute to the win,” said Martin. “Every time I try to go out there, I try to give my best. I'm here to, you know, win. I'm here to win a national championship. I'm here to win a tournament.
“So, anything I do to help the team I'm fully invested in, so I felt good to be out there and have fun,” he added. “To see Ochai's dunk and Mitch's three's, it was fun. I had a great time.”
Kansas, it would appear, is peaking at just the right time. For much of the season, scoring has never been a problem for the Jayhawks. However, playing to the level on the defensive end of the court that Self expects has been a challenge this season.
Against TCU, Kansas forced a handful of shot clock violations and looked as dialed in on the defensive end of the court as they have all season.
“I actually think we have improved a lot individually defensively,” said Self. “I think we guard the ball better than we did earlier. Our biggest problem is our ball screen defense, and that's how TCU exposed us tonight. That's something we have to tighten up. I think when our bigs are aggressive and doing a good job and not letting them get in the scoring area off their ball screens then we will be better.
“I do think individually we've gotten better, but we've got to tighten that up,” he added.
Agbaji, not surprisingly, has also seen a change in KU’s effort on the defensive end of the court.
“Obviously starting off the game these past two games we've been turnt up, and that covers a lot of mistakes that we made,” said Agbaji. “I think there are places we can get better at. I can be a better defender. Remy can be a better defender. So, we all have improvements to make, so continuing to get better and staying in sync on defense is what is important.”