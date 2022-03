On Tuesday night, No. 6 Kansas (23-6; 12-4) lost at TCU (19-9; 8-8), 74-64. Four players, Jalen Wilson (13), Ochai Agbaji (13), David McCormack (11), and Christian Braun (10) scored in double-figures for the Jayhawks on a night when Bill Self's squad led for just 8:41.

