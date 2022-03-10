No. 6 KU rolls past WVU, 87-63; TCU up next in Big 12 Semifinals
The outcome of Thursday's Big 12 Championship quarterfinal matchup between No. 6 Kansas (26-6; 14-4) and West Virginia was never in doubt. On a day when Bill Self’s squad never trailed, the Jayhawks hit the Mountaineers with a 20-2 run that lasted more than six minutes of game time and built a 24-4 lead after Jalen Wilson hit 5-of-6 free-throws following three technical fouls against West Virginia, including two on head coach Bob Huggins, which led to an ejection.
“I actually thought we played pretty well,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “I thought, you know, I think we were all disappointed -- not saying good or bad, but you hate that Bob wasn't on the bench.
“I know it was disappointing for them, but nobody wants that,” he added. “We caught a big break there. It's not a break that we wanted. I thought other than about the first five or six minutes of the second half I thought we were pretty solid. I thought we played pretty well.”
On a day in which Kansas led by as many as 28 points, Self’s squad was led by Ochai Agbaji (18), Jalen Wilson (15), Christian Braun (11), and Mitch Lightfoot (10). In all, David McCormack (9), Jalen Coleman-Lands (7), Dajuan Harris (6), Remy Martin (4), Chris Teahan (3), Zach Clemence (2), and Joseph Yesufu (2) rounded out the scoring for Kansas.
As a team, Kansas hit 33-of-63 (52.4%) of its field goals, 6-of-18 (33.3%) of its shots from behind the arc, and 15-of-17 (88.2%) of its field goals. Defensively, Self’s squad limited WVU to just 32.8 percent shooting from the field.
Braun and Lightfoot, after the game, talked about KU’s success in getting out in transition and scoring some easy buckets.
“I think we did a really good job; I think we did a better job of rebounding, early on we were really good at it and I know Juan did a really good job of passing the ball,” said Braun. “We did a good job in transition. That's when we play our best, is normally when we're getting out and running it.
“I'll say yeah,” said Lightfoot. “When we rebound well, is easier for us to get out in transition so us rebounding the ball enables us to really get out there and run.”
For Kansas, a big difference on Thursday was the play of senior guard Ochai Agbaji. After struggling against Texas on Saturday, Agbaji rebounded by scoring a team-high 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field. In all, he was 1-of-6 from three, 3-of-3 from the free-throw line, and pulled down three rebounds.
“Yeah, I thought, well to C.B.'s point you know, Och got us off to a great start,” said Self. “I think he had 9 of our first 11, if I'm not mistaken. I thought he played really well. He didn't shoot the ball particularly well, because he's 1 for 6 from three but we will live with those all day.
“I thought he was really good,” he added. “I thought we were pretty balanced, though. Mitch then Bill. They were 1 for 20 at one stretch for most of the first ten minutes and six or seven misses at the rim, attacking the rim. What were you guys able to do to turn those shots on way?”
Self, hoping to get David McCormack some rest before the most important part of the season kicks off next week, was able to do just that on Thursday. McCormack, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward from Norfolk, Va., logged just 10 minutes of action against West Virginia.
McCormack, in those 10 minutes, scored nine points and pulled down five rebounds. Offensively, he was 2-of-4 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.
“I didn't think Dave got off to a good start,” he said. “I didn't play him the first half much and then starting the second half he wasn't moving very well. He missed each for an uncontested backdoor layup, so I took him out and sat him for a long time. The bottom line is this: That's about the amount he should have played knowing that we got a big one tomorrow, too. If the game would have been different, he would have played more, but I thought Mitch played well and I would rather have Dave fresh tomorrow.”
Up Next
Kansas advances to the semifinals of the Phillips 66 Men’s Basketball Championship and the Jayhawks will face No. 5-seed TCU at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, March 11 on ESPN2, with a berth in the Championship Game on the line. The game will mark the 21st appearance in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals for the Jayhawks, who will enter 14-6 all-time in semifinal action.