No. 6 KU rolls past WVU, 87-63; TCU up next in Big 12 Semifinals

The outcome of Thursday's Big 12 Championship quarterfinal matchup between No. 6 Kansas (26-6; 14-4) and West Virginia was never in doubt. On a day when Bill Self’s squad never trailed, the Jayhawks hit the Mountaineers with a 20-2 run that lasted more than six minutes of game time and built a 24-4 lead after Jalen Wilson hit 5-of-6 free-throws following three technical fouls against West Virginia, including two on head coach Bob Huggins, which led to an ejection.

“I actually thought we played pretty well,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “I thought, you know, I think we were all disappointed -- not saying good or bad, but you hate that Bob wasn't on the bench.

“I know it was disappointing for them, but nobody wants that,” he added. “We caught a big break there. It's not a break that we wanted. I thought other than about the first five or six minutes of the second half I thought we were pretty solid. I thought we played pretty well.”

On a day in which Kansas led by as many as 28 points, Self’s squad was led by Ochai Agbaji (18), Jalen Wilson (15), Christian Braun (11), and Mitch Lightfoot (10). In all, David McCormack (9), Jalen Coleman-Lands (7), Dajuan Harris (6), Remy Martin (4), Chris Teahan (3), Zach Clemence (2), and Joseph Yesufu (2) rounded out the scoring for Kansas.

As a team, Kansas hit 33-of-63 (52.4%) of its field goals, 6-of-18 (33.3%) of its shots from behind the arc, and 15-of-17 (88.2%) of its field goals. Defensively, Self’s squad limited WVU to just 32.8 percent shooting from the field.

Braun and Lightfoot, after the game, talked about KU’s success in getting out in transition and scoring some easy buckets.

“I think we did a really good job; I think we did a better job of rebounding, early on we were really good at it and I know Juan did a really good job of passing the ball,” said Braun. “We did a good job in transition. That's when we play our best, is normally when we're getting out and running it.

“I'll say yeah,” said Lightfoot. “When we rebound well, is easier for us to get out in transition so us rebounding the ball enables us to really get out there and run.”



