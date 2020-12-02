JayhawkSlant - No. 7 Kansas defeats No. 20 Kentucky, 65-62: What stood out?

After trailing by double-digits in the first half, No. 7 Kansas rallied to slip past No. 20 Kentucky, 65-62 on Tuesday night.

It certainly wasn’t a pretty performance by either team, and it won’t go down as an intense or epic battle, but No. 7 Kansas (2-1) and No. 20 Kentucky (1-2) squared off once again on the hardwood on Tuesday night.

Playing in the Champions Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., Kansas, after trailing by as many as 13 points in the first half, cut the deficit to six points at the half and, after trading leads in the second half, slipped past Kentucky, 65-62.

Jalen Wilson had a career night with 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Ochai Agbaji added 17 points and five rebounds.

