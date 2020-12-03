JayhawkSlant - No. 7 Kansas set for first home game against Washburn on Thursday night

No. 7 Kansas set for first home game against Washburn on Thursday night
Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks are finally coming home. The season started in Fort Myers, Fla., with a loss to No. 1 Gonzaga on Thanksgiving Day, followed up by a bounce back win against St. Joseph’s on Friday.
Kansas, after spending a handful of days in Florida for the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off, boarded a plane for Indianapolis, Ind., on Sunday for the Champions Classic. Playing inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Tuesday night, Self’s squad rallied late to slip past No. 20 Kentucky, 65-62.
Redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson scored a career-high 23 points and pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds, while junior guard Ochai Agbaji tallied 17 points and five rebounds in the win. Winners of two straight games, Kansas is set to make its home debut against Washburn on Thursday night.
Self, before talking about Washburn, was asked what he learned about his team on Tuesday night?
“I don't know if we learned a lot,” said Self. “I thought we were pretty tough to be honest with you. When we got behind and came back the way we did. I mean, we had a lot of things go wrong in that game and had some individual’s kind of get out of character and out of whack and they stunned us, staggered us and put us on the canvas a couple of times. But our guys fought and I thought that was something that tonight was great, is that hell was ugly. I mean, but the key to having great seasons and winning when you play good, if you've got good players and you play well, you're probably going to win most of those games. The key to having great seasons is somehow winning games when you're not good. And we've done that a ton in the time that I've been here, we've been here at KU and tonight was another one of those.
“If you remember right,” he added. “I mean, didn't we beat Kentucky in the champions one year where we scored like 57 points or something like that. I mean, this isn't totally unusual when we play them. But I do think that we can learn a lot how to play against length. We were tiny out there compared to them from a length standpoint and we just got to learn how to drive to pass and take advantage of some different things. And when the ball's not going in the hole and you have to shoot threes and they're blocking everything, you're putting up on the glass it seems like early on, those are hard games to win. So, I'm really pleased with how tough we play.”
Heading into the Kentucky game, four players, Christian Braun (19), Ochai Agbaji (17.5), Marcus Garrett (13.5), and Jalen Wilson (12.5) averaged double-figures in scoring for Kansas. Bryce Thompson entered the game averaging 9.5 points per game and David McCormack eight points per game.
Against the Wildcats, Wilson (23) and Agbaji (17) led the way on the offensive side of the court for Kansas. While no other players scored in double-figures, several made big-time plays for Self’s squad.
Obviously, Jalen Wilson had his coming out party against Kentucky. In 31 minutes of action, he scored 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Wilson was 8-of-16 from the field, 2-of-5 from behind the arc, and 5-of-8 from the free-throw line.
Clearly, Kansas doesn’t win the game without Wilson.
“Just to be in attack mode,” said Wilson when asked about his performance. “My team needed me to step up. You know, I had a slow first half so my mind was just to come in and play as hard as anybody on the court and turned out to be a really good half. It feels great,” he added. “You know, I've always practiced those shots. I have confidence in myself, my team has confidence in me. Just moving the ball, finding open shots and it led to me getting shots today and it felt really good.”
After not hitting a three the first two games of the season, Wilson, against Kentucky, hit two of the biggest threes of the game in the second half. Despite the misses early on, Wilson didn’t shy away from taking the big shots, and making them, when Kansas needed them to fall the most.
“I just always have confidence in myself and coach really tells us to move on to the next play,” said Wilson. “So, I don't ever hang on to misses, anything that happens in the first half I try to just forget. If I had a bad first half, slow first half, regather myself and come out strong.”
There have already been a number of impressive performances in the first three games of the season for Kansas. Against No. 1 Gonzaga, a 102-90 loss, Marcus Garrett scored 22 points, Ochai Agbaji added 17 points, freshman Bryce Thompson tallied 12 points and redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson was good for 11 points.
In bouncing back against St. Joseph’s, 94-72, Christian Braun exploded for 30 points, Agbaji was good for 18 points, and Wilson tallied 12 points. Redshirt freshman Dajuan Harris dished out five assists, had two steals, and took two charges against the Hawks.
Most recently, Wilson (23) and Agbaji (17) led the way against Kentucky, but Braun was big on the boards with 13 and, once again, Harris was a big spark off the bench with five assists and four steals. More importantly, he didn’t commit a single turnover against the Wildcats.
“I thought it was phenomenal,” said Wilson when asked about the play of Dajuan Harris. “This is two games in a row and Dajuan just came in and we need a spark off the bench and he's given us everything that we need. This is nothing shocking to me. I see Dajuan do this every day in practice and I hope he continues to do this.”
While Garrett, Braun, Harris, Wilson, and Agbaji have been extremely solid in the first three games of the season, Tyon Grant-Foster, Tristan Enaruna, Bryce Thompson, David McCormack, and Mitch Lightfoot have all had their moments, but none have been able to do so on a consistent basis.
Sometimes, it's easy to forget that Grant-Foster and Thompson are just three games into playing basketball at the Division-I level. Lightfoot made the decision to redshirt last year and is still making his way back onto the court, while McCormack, to the surprise of many, is off to a rough start.
McCormack, the 6-foot-10, 265-pound forward from Norfolk, Va., was expected, at least according to Self, to be KU’s leading scorer this season. While that’s still very much possible, McCormack, after three games, simply doesn’t look like the player many expected to see when the season kicked off last week.
“I think David was obviously sped up,” said Self late on Tuesday night. “I don't think he was bad. I think his stats don't look good, one for nine. We try to throw it to him. I thought he tried to score too much, to be honest with you rather than then be a passer when the ball comes in there. But I thought he was better. His activity level was better. But in that particular situation, if you're not going to score on the post or he's not going to have the opportunity to score with a big guy on him, I thought the advantage was that having a big guy on a guard and that's what we tried to attack.
“And even though it did look great by any stretch, us getting to 65 seems pretty remarkable how we shot it when we had five at 10-minute marks,” he added. “So, I think we were better offensively, obviously when we played the five guards and probably better defensively too be honest with you because our switches were much better. And our ball screen defense was totally ... their ball screen offense was totally ineffective because we were switching everything.”
Kansas, without question, has the talent in place to have a special season in Lawrence. With a roster that features Garrett, Grant-Foster, Braun, Harris, Wilson, Tristan Enaruna, Thompson, Agbaji, McCormack, Gethro Muscadin, and Lightfoot, the pieces are in place for Self and the Jayhawks to make a deep run in March.
However, the process of coming together for Kansas, without question, begins on Thursday night. The Jayhawks are looking at home games against Washburn, North Dakota State (December 5), Creighton (December 8), Omaha (December 11), and Tarleton State (December 13).
Kansas isn’t scheduled to play outside of Allen Fieldhouse until its Big 12 opener against Texas Tech on December 17. Self has plenty of time to tinker with his lineup, put guys in position to gain some confidence, make some key decisions about his rotation (starting and bench), and get this year’s team ready for Big 12 play.
There will absolutely be some challenges along the way, especially with the coronavirus (COVID-19). However, until those challenges present themselves, Self has five straight home games, the first two without fans, to make sure this team does everything possible to take the next step forward in its development.
That task begins against Washburn on Thursday night.
“I hadn't thought about it,” said Self when asked about the home opener against Washburn being played with no fans. “I think Brett, I don't know what Brett's record is now. I think he just had a great win where -- where he just beat Central Oklahoma and had a player make seven threes if I'm not mistaken. So, we've got the guard, but, and get to shooters but it'll be good to be back home for the most part. So, the families of the players can watch a play. This is a unique deal. You have so many families that have invested so much to watch their kids play and they can't even go watch them.
“And so at least our players' families can watch them play and it's going to be different, but it's going to be different all year long,” he added. “And we might as well just roll with it. But it's going to be a totally different setup all year long where there's absolutely no normalcy and we need to ... I got a sports writer text me this almost daily, stay positive and test negative. And that's basically what I think every team's goal is right now.”