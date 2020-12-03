JayhawkSlant - No. 7 Kansas set for first home game against Washburn on Thursday night





Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks are finally coming home. The season started in Fort Myers, Fla., with a loss to No. 1 Gonzaga on Thanksgiving Day, followed up by a bounce back win against St. Joseph’s on Friday.

Kansas, after spending a handful of days in Florida for the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off, boarded a plane for Indianapolis, Ind., on Sunday for the Champions Classic. Playing inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Tuesday night, Self’s squad rallied late to slip past No. 20 Kentucky, 65-62.

Redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson scored a career-high 23 points and pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds, while junior guard Ochai Agbaji tallied 17 points and five rebounds in the win. Winners of two straight games, Kansas is set to make its home debut against Washburn on Thursday night.

Self, before talking about Washburn, was asked what he learned about his team on Tuesday night?

“I don't know if we learned a lot,” said Self. “I thought we were pretty tough to be honest with you. When we got behind and came back the way we did. I mean, we had a lot of things go wrong in that game and had some individual’s kind of get out of character and out of whack and they stunned us, staggered us and put us on the canvas a couple of times. But our guys fought and I thought that was something that tonight was great, is that hell was ugly. I mean, but the key to having great seasons and winning when you play good, if you've got good players and you play well, you're probably going to win most of those games. The key to having great seasons is somehow winning games when you're not good. And we've done that a ton in the time that I've been here, we've been here at KU and tonight was another one of those.

“If you remember right,” he added. “I mean, didn't we beat Kentucky in the champions one year where we scored like 57 points or something like that. I mean, this isn't totally unusual when we play them. But I do think that we can learn a lot how to play against length. We were tiny out there compared to them from a length standpoint and we just got to learn how to drive to pass and take advantage of some different things. And when the ball's not going in the hole and you have to shoot threes and they're blocking everything, you're putting up on the glass it seems like early on, those are hard games to win. So, I'm really pleased with how tough we play.”

Heading into the Kentucky game, four players, Christian Braun (19), Ochai Agbaji (17.5), Marcus Garrett (13.5), and Jalen Wilson (12.5) averaged double-figures in scoring for Kansas. Bryce Thompson entered the game averaging 9.5 points per game and David McCormack eight points per game.

Against the Wildcats, Wilson (23) and Agbaji (17) led the way on the offensive side of the court for Kansas. While no other players scored in double-figures, several made big-time plays for Self’s squad.

Obviously, Jalen Wilson had his coming out party against Kentucky. In 31 minutes of action, he scored 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Wilson was 8-of-16 from the field, 2-of-5 from behind the arc, and 5-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Clearly, Kansas doesn’t win the game without Wilson.

“Just to be in attack mode,” said Wilson when asked about his performance. “My team needed me to step up. You know, I had a slow first half so my mind was just to come in and play as hard as anybody on the court and turned out to be a really good half. It feels great,” he added. “You know, I've always practiced those shots. I have confidence in myself, my team has confidence in me. Just moving the ball, finding open shots and it led to me getting shots today and it felt really good.”

After not hitting a three the first two games of the season, Wilson, against Kentucky, hit two of the biggest threes of the game in the second half. Despite the misses early on, Wilson didn’t shy away from taking the big shots, and making them, when Kansas needed them to fall the most.



