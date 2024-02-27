On a night when Kansas led by 12 points, 41-29 in the second half, before stumbling down the stretch, the Jayhawks ultimately fell to BYU, 76-68 on Tuesday night. In defeat, Kansas was led by Hunter Dickinson (17), Dajuan Harris (12), KJ Adams (11), and Johnny Furphy (10).

BYU, trailing by 12 points with 18:28 left in the second half, took the lead for good, 67-66, following two made free-throws by Jaxson Robinson.

Shortly after falling to 21-7 overall and 9-6 in the Big 12, Kansas head coach Bill Self was asked how difficult it is, especially in a close game when Kevin McCullar, Jr., isn’t available to play for the Jayhawks.

“We’re preparing like he (Kevin McCullar, Jr.) won’t (return),” said Self after Kansas fell to BYU on Tuesday night. “This is who we are. When we’re good, we’re pretty good and when we’re not, we’re not. We played pitifully tonight.

“When I say we played pitifully, that also can give the appearance that I’m taking something away from BYU,” he added. “BYU was better than us tonight. After we got up 12 (points) in the second half, they controlled it. We hoped to score and they actually ran offense to score. Give them credit – they caused us to look bad.

“It would help if we had Kevin back, but we’ve been dealing with this for about five weeks, where he hasn’t been himself from a health standpoint,” he continued. “Even when he played, he wasn’t himself. We’re not counting on it, but we hope it can happen.”

After trailing by 12 points early on in the second half, BYU slowly began to make its move in handing Kansas its first home loss of the season. A layup by Jaxson Robinson cut the deficit to eight points, 41-33 with 16:31 left in the second half.

With 13:47 left on the clock, Robinson drilled a three for the Cougars, which cut the deficit to five points, 45-40. Robinson, with 12:11 remaining in the contest, pulled BYU to within two points, 47-45 with another shot from behind the arc.

Kansas, after briefly trailing by one point, 49-48, regained the lead by one point with 11:02 left in the game on a jumper by Dajuan Harris. Self’s squad, with 7:26 remaining on the clock, led by six points and appeared to have regained control, but with less than three minutes left, BYU had a three-point lead and wouldn’t trail again.

Hunter Dickinson tied the game with his only made three of the game, but on the next trip down the court, BYU took the lead for good, 66-63, on a made three-pointer by Noah Waterman