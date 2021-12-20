No. 7 Kansas will be tested at Colorado on Tuesday night
Since losing to Dayton on November 26, No. 7 Kansas (9-1; 0-0) has rattled five straight victories. During that stretch, the Jayhawks defeated Iona, St. John’s, UTEP, Missouri, and Stephen F. Austi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news