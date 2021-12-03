No. 8/7 Kansas rolls past St. John's, 95-75: Who stood out?

The Skinny: Christian Braun, the 6-foot-7, 215-pound guard from Burlington, Kan., had it going against St. John's on Friday night. In 34 minutes of action, Braun scored a career-high 31 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field, including 2-of-4 from behind the arc and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. Aside from the 31 points, Bruan pulled down eight rebounds, dished out four assists, had one block, and was credited with three steals. With 8:04 left in the game, Braun attacked the basket, skied above the rim for a flush, and was fouled on the play. His free throw extended KU's lead over St. John's to 12 points, 73-61, and allowed the Jayhawks to cruise the rest of the way.

The Skinny: Not wanting to be completely outdone by Braun, Ochai Agbaji, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard from Kansas City, Mo., tallied 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field, including a cool 5-of-9 from behind the arc. While Agbaji didn't attempt any free throws against the Red Storm, he pulled down seven rebounds and dished out one assist in 35 minutes of action. With St. John's making a run midway through the second half, Agbaji drilled a three, which extended KU's lead to six points, 67-61. Agbaji, with 9:35 left in the game, converted a layup, which gave Kansas an eight-point lead over St. John's.

The skinny: After a slow and frustrating start to the season, David McCormack, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward from Norfolk, Va., is slowly starting to become the player that most envisioned when the season first started. In 28 minutes against St. John's, McCormack tallied 15 points, pulled down 13 rebounds, with eight coming on the offensive end, dished out one assist, blocked one shot, and was credited with one steal. Offensively, McCormack was 5-of-8 from the field and 5-of-8 from the free-throw line. While McCormack made a number of big plays on Friday night, his layup with 14:04 left in the game gave Kansas an eight-point lead over the Red Storm and allowed the Jayhawks to create some separation during a time when St. John's was making a run.