No. 8 Kansas came up short of goal in Orlando; face St. John's next
No. 8 Kansas arrived at the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Fla., last week as the favorite to emerge as the last team standing at the conclusion of the event.
Before the event kicked off, senior guard Ochai Agbaji made it clear that he and his teammates came to Kansas to win trophies and championships.
“This is when the lights are gonna be on,” Agbaji said. “We came here to win trophies, win championships, compete for championships, whether it’s an entering game, or North Texas, or Alabama. It’s just having that mindset every single day.”
Kansas got off to a good start in Orlando, Fla., defeating North Texas, 71-59, in the opening round of the ESPN Events Invitational. The Jayhawks, led by Ochai Agbaji (18), Christian Braun (16), and Remy Martin (15), were up by 15 points with 2:27 left in the game but settled for a 12-point victory.
“We were up 8 at half-time, it should have been 16,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self shortly after Kansas defeated North Texas, 71-59. “They scored at the end of the clock. We gave them some layups off of our offense, but I actually thought for the most part we played pretty good the first half.
“We didn’t have good ball movement today at all and we didn’t run our stuff to score very well either,” he added. “Our execution wasn’t great.”
Kansas was well on its way to the championship game of the ESPN Events Invitational, leading Dayton by 15 points with 1:43 left in the first half of Friday's first semifinal game. However, instead of increasing their lead down the stretch, the Jayhawks led by just 10 points, 45-35, at intermission.
With 7:20 left in the contest, Dayton took its biggest lead of the game, 68-61, and looked to be in complete control of the contest. However, Bill Self’s squad took a three-point lead late in the game and led by one point with 44 seconds left on the clock.
Kansas was on the verge of escaping with the narrowest of victories following a blocked shot by David McCormack, but the ball would eventually end up in the hands of Mustapha Amzil, whose last-second shot found its way through the net as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
Leading by one point late in the game, Kansas attempted to get the ball to McCormack in the paint in hopes of increasing KU’s lead to three, but McCormack was called for an offensive foul, which opened the door for Dayton to stun the Jayhawks late.
On Sunday afternoon, Kansas rebounded by defeating Iona, 96-83, for a third-place finish at the ESPN Events Invitational. Braun scored a game-high 18 points, while Agbaji added 17 points, McCormack chipped in 13 points, Remy Martin tallied 11 points, and Mitch Lightfoot finished with 10 points.
Despite the bounce-back victory, Self and Braun didn’t leave Florida feeling all giddy following the three-game event.
“I would just say that we didn’t accomplish the goal coming down here, so all of us weren’t pleased,” said Braun. “We came down here to win a tournament and to beat teams by more than we beat them. We’ve got stuff to improve on, and we’re going to improve.”
Self added: “We are obviously disappointed we lost, but I think the biggest thing is, I don’t think we played the way you’re supposed to play in any of the games, to give us the best chance to win,” said Self. “We had a chance to crack all three of them and didn’t. We let them all off the hook, which is disappointing.
“One time, it obviously came back to bite us,” he added. “The thing that is a little disappointing to me is from a defensive standpoint, you play to the score. That obviously cost us one game. It doesn’t make me leave out of here with an unbelievable amount of confidence that if we play bad, we can still win. I think that’s the one constant that should travel each and every game, and right now, it's not.”
Up next for Kansas is a trip to New York to face St. John’s on Friday. The Red Storm enter the game with an overall record of 5-1, with wins over Mississippi Valley State, Saint Peter’s, Fairleigh Dickinson, St. Francis Brooklyn, and NJIT.
Led by former Missouri head coach Mike Anderson, St. John’s only defeat this season came at Indiana, 76-74 back on November 17.
Scoring-wise, St. John’s is led by Julian Champagnie (21.3), Posh Alexander (14.6), Montez Mathis (11.0), and Stef Smith (10.0).
Shortly after St. John’s defeated NJIT on Saturday, Posh Alexander, the 6-foot-0, 200-pound guard from Brooklyn, N.Y., was asked about facing Kansas on Friday.
“We’re going to take it day-by-day,” said Alexander. “Get better in practice every day as a unit. We need to get better on the defensive end. … We just need to focus on getting better in practice then show out when we play.”
