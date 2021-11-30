No. 8 Kansas came up short of goal in Orlando; face St. John's next

No. 8 Kansas arrived at the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Fla., last week as the favorite to emerge as the last team standing at the conclusion of the event.

No. 8 Kansas was bound and determined to make a statement at the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Fla., last week. The Jayhawks arrived as the team to beat in the eight-team event.

Before the event kicked off, senior guard Ochai Agbaji made it clear that he and his teammates came to Kansas to win trophies and championships.

“This is when the lights are gonna be on,” Agbaji said. “We came here to win trophies, win championships, compete for championships, whether it’s an entering game, or North Texas, or Alabama. It’s just having that mindset every single day.”

Kansas got off to a good start in Orlando, Fla., defeating North Texas, 71-59, in the opening round of the ESPN Events Invitational. The Jayhawks, led by Ochai Agbaji (18), Christian Braun (16), and Remy Martin (15), were up by 15 points with 2:27 left in the game but settled for a 12-point victory.

“We were up 8 at half-time, it should have been 16,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self shortly after Kansas defeated North Texas, 71-59. “They scored at the end of the clock. We gave them some layups off of our offense, but I actually thought for the most part we played pretty good the first half.

“We didn’t have good ball movement today at all and we didn’t run our stuff to score very well either,” he added. “Our execution wasn’t great.”

Kansas was well on its way to the championship game of the ESPN Events Invitational, leading Dayton by 15 points with 1:43 left in the first half of Friday's first semifinal game. However, instead of increasing their lead down the stretch, the Jayhawks led by just 10 points, 45-35, at intermission.

With 7:20 left in the contest, Dayton took its biggest lead of the game, 68-61, and looked to be in complete control of the contest. However, Bill Self’s squad took a three-point lead late in the game and led by one point with 44 seconds left on the clock.

Kansas was on the verge of escaping with the narrowest of victories following a blocked shot by David McCormack, but the ball would eventually end up in the hands of Mustapha Amzil, whose last-second shot found its way through the net as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

Leading by one point late in the game, Kansas attempted to get the ball to McCormack in the paint in hopes of increasing KU’s lead to three, but McCormack was called for an offensive foul, which opened the door for Dayton to stun the Jayhawks late.

On Sunday afternoon, Kansas rebounded by defeating Iona, 96-83, for a third-place finish at the ESPN Events Invitational. Braun scored a game-high 18 points, while Agbaji added 17 points, McCormack chipped in 13 points, Remy Martin tallied 11 points, and Mitch Lightfoot finished with 10 points.



