No. 8 Kansas falls to No. 20 Texas in Austin, 79-76

No. 8 Kansas suffered a frustrating loss at No. 20 Texas, 79-76 on Monday night. Despite leading by four points with 1:09 left in the game, the Jayhawks simply couldn’t hold on down the stretch and dropped their second Big 12 game of the season.

With 1:09 left in the game, Ochai Agbaji gave Kansas a four-point lead, 76-72 on a jump shot in the closing minute of the game. On the next trip down the court, Tre Mitchell hit a three-pointer off the glass, which pulled the Longhorns to within one point.

Following a turnover by Agbaji, Timmy Allen gave Texas the lead for good on a jumper with 21 seconds left in the game. After another turnover late in the game, this time by Dajuan Harris, Marcus Carr was fouled and calmly stepped to the free-throw line and converted both attempts.

With a handful of seconds left in the game, Jalen Wilson was fouled and missed both free throws, with the second miss being intentionally missed down by three points. As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Texas emerged victorious over Kansas, 79-76.

“It was a very physical game,” said David McCormack, who scored 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds on Monday night. “Credit to them – they are a real tough team. They play hard and they play fast, so it was a real physical game.”

Down by one point with 21 seconds left in the game, Kansas had an opportunity to regain the lead in the closing seconds of the game. However, Harris, while driving to the basket, appeared to lose control of the basketball, which led to a turnover.

On the next trip down the court. Texas guard Marcus Carr was fouled and hit both free throws.

Jalen Wilson, after the game, was asked about the play.

“It was just a play we drew up,” said Wilson. “It was going to be open, but things happen during a game and that’s just what happened.”

In falling to Texas, 79-76, four players, Jalen Wilson (18), David McCormack (16), Christian Braun (13), and Ochai Agbaji (11) scored in double-figures. Wilson also pulled down 11 rebounds, Harris dished out six assists and McCormack led the way with two blocks.

The Jayhawks were led by 18 points from Wilson, who shot 6-of-10 from the field, paired with a team-high 11 rebounds for his second double-double this season. The Jayhawks shot 58.3 percent (28-of-48) from the field in the game, while holding Texas to 42 percent (28-of-67) from the floor. The Longhorns were led by 24 points from Timmy Allen.

Agbaji, who entered the game as the leading scorer in the Big 12, was limited to just 11 points on Monday night. Offensively, he shot 4-of-7 from the field, 1-of-3 from behind the arc, and was 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

“When they (other teams deny Ochai Agbaji) do that, it takes away help defense, so it allows us to drive off of them and stuff like that,” said Wilson.” It allows us to get easier buckets, so when they do that, we’ve just got to take advantage.”

Kansas, as a team, was 5-of-13 from behind the arc, while Texas shot just 3-of-20 from deep. The Jayhawks converted just 15-of-23 free-throws, while the Longhorns were 20-of-23 from the charity stripe.

Kansas, despite losing the battle on the glass, 33-31, and despite the 15 turnovers, had several opportunities to leave Austin victorious. Several missed free throws late in the game prevented the Jayhawks from extending their lead over the Longhorns.

Furthermore, a banked-in three from Mitchell late in the game was the biggest shot of the game for Texas. Kansas, at the time, was up four and looked to be closing in on another road win.

However, Kansas failed to score the remainder of the game and Texas took complete advantage of that scoring drought.

Down the stretch in both the first and second half, Kansas made mistakes that, without question, came back to haunt them against Texas.

Self, late on Monday night, was asked about the play where Harris turned the ball over and explained what was supposed to happen.

“We were trying to get the ball to David (McCormack) and I just drew something up,” said Self. “Obviously, it wasn’t very good. To get the ball to David, we knew they’d overplay O (Ochai Agbaji), and he saw a crease and drove it back the other direction, which he’s made plenty of those shots. The ball just slipped out of his hands.

“We shouldn’t have been in that position, but obviously, we didn’t execute very good,” he added. “So, that’s on me.”

The Jayhawks return home to Allen Fieldhouse to host the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, February 12 at 12 p.m. on CBS.