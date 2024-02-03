What a performance it was for No. 8 Kansas (18-4; 6-3) on Saturday. Home underdogs for just the second time under Bill Self, the Jayhawks pounded No. 4 Houston, (19-3; 6-3), 78-65. In winning its second straight league game, Kansas was led by Hunter Dickinson (20), Johnny Furphy (17), Kevin McCullar (17), and KJ Adams (10). Off the bench, the Jayhawks received contributions from Parker Braun (5) and Elmarko Jackson (2). Self, early on Saturday night, talked about the performance of his team. “Well, I think it’s a little premature to talk about this as the biggest win,” said Self. “If this was a game where you were playing for stakes, you could certainly make a bigger case, but it's still just February 3. But it was a great win and I don’t mean to minimize it. We’ve had a lot of really good wins in this building.” For Kansas, the best player on the court for much of the contest with Hunter Dickinson, the 7-foot-2, 265-pound center from Alexandria, Va. In scoring a team-high 20 points, Dickinson, who also pulled down eight rebounds, hit 9-of-15 field goals and was 2-of-3 from the free-throw line. In the paint, Houston simply had no answer for Dickinson on Saturday. “It was an amazing atmosphere,” said Dickinson after the game. “People were very hyped for this game and I think it lived up to it. It was a battle of two great teams and fortunately, we came ahead with the victory.” A big key for Kansas on Saturday was its ability to completely control the glass against Houston. The Cougars averaged nearly 40 rebounds per game, including 15 on the offensive end of the court. However, Self’s squad limited Houston to just 24 total rebounds. In all, Kansas dominated the glass, 40-24. “It was definitely challenging,” said Dickinson. “They go after the ball like no other. There’s a reason why they are so good, but they’ve just got a lot of bigs that are really active and just pursue the ball relentlessly. “We did a couple of boxout drills as a team and I think that got us pretty ready,” he added. “We were very prepared and we felt like we needed to match their intensity. I think we did.” On a day when Dickinson led the way with 20 points, he wasn’t the only player to shine against Houston.



Johnny Furphy poured in 17 points, including 14 in the first half, on Saturday. (USATodaySportsImages.com)

Johnny Furphy, in 35 minutes of action, scored 17 points, pulled down eight rebounds, and dished out two assists. Offensively, Furphy shot 6-of-7 from the field, 3-of-4 from behind the arc, and was 2-of-4 from the free-throw line. After missing Tuesday night’s game against Oklahoma State, Kevin McCullar, Jr., returned to score 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field, 1-of-2 shooting from behind the arc, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. McCullar, Jr., against Houston, also pulled down seven rebounds, dished out three assists, and was credited with one steal. He also committed a team-high five turnovers, but the Jayhawks wouldn’t have been as successful offensively without McCullar, Jr., in the lineup on Saturday. KJ Adams, Jr., tallied 10 points, four rebounds, seven assists, one block, one steal, and four turnovers in 36 minutes of action. For the game, Adams, Jr., shot 4-of-5 from the field and 2-of-4 from the free-throw line. With 4-of-5 starters in double-figures, Kansas completely dominated Houston on Saturday. Offensively, the Jayhawks shot 31-of-45 (68.9%) from the field, 6-of-13 (46.2%) from behind the arc, and 10-of-15 (66.7%) from the free-throw line. Defensively, Kansas limited Houston to just 25-of-69 (36.2%) shooting from the field and 9-of-29 (31.0%) shooting from behind the arc. In all, Kansas turned the ball over 18 times, pulled down 40 rebounds (six offensive), scored eight second-chance points, seven points off the bench, 42 points in the paint, nine fastbreak points, blocked three shots, tallied two steals, dished out 20 assists, and led for 38:11 of the game. Houston, which trailed by as many as 20 points in the second, cut the deficit to 12 points, 65-53 on a made three-point shot by LJ Cryer with 6:14 left in the game. However, on the very next Kansas possession, Parker Braun, the 6-foot-10, 235-pound forward from Burlington, Kan., squared up from the top of the key and drilled just his third shot from behind the arc this season. Aside from his made three from the top of the key, Braun converted two big free-throws, which extended KU’s lead over Houston to 70-58, with 4:36 left in the game. Self, after the game, talked about the performance of Braun, who logged eight minutes against the Cougars. “Well, he made a three and the two free throws and that is when they cut it to 10 or close to 10,” said Self. “That was good to see, and Parker, he’s done fine for us, but he hasn’t really contributed in a way, numbers-wise, that has really helped us win. He’s been in there and been in the right place and that kind of stuff. “You know, he’s a good shooter,” he added. “To see him knock that down, and have the confidence to shoot the ball, that was nice to see.”



After missing the Oklahoma State game, Kevin McCullar, Jr., scored 17 points in his return (USATodaySportsImages.com)