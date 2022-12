In defeating No. 14 Indiana, 82-64, No. 8 Kansas won its fourth-straight game by double-digits. Since losing to Tennessee, 64-50 in the Championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis back on November 25, No. 8 Kansas has rattled off four-straight wins by double-digits. During that stretch, Bill Self’s squad owns victories over Texas Southern (87-55), Seton Hall (91-65), Missouri (95-67), and No. 14 Indiana (84-62).

