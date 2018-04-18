Between injuries and off-season surgeries, it forced David Beaty to change the format of the spring football game to more of a practice-type setting.

“This is really for our fans more than anything, because we really like playing the game,” Beaty said. “I think it's valuable for our players, and it's valuable for our fans to be able to see it. Just we're down to eight available offensive linemen right now.”

The combination of players who are missing duty or fighting to get through the physical part of practice doesn’t give them numbers to put two full units on the field

“We'll be okay when the fall gets here,” Beaty said. “We'll be back to a full complement, but we've got four guys out for the spring with surgeries already, and then you've got guys like Bragg and Saulsbury, Tovi, Frazier, Nick Williams.”

When Beaty told the players about the change of format it wasn’t met with a negative reaction.

“We have a little bit more veteran team right now,” Beaty said. “I think the best way is it really wasn't a blip on their radar. I didn't really see much out of them other than knowing that we're trying to focus on getting better as football players in all facets, so it really didn't seem like it was a big deal to those guys. Those guys want to win. They want to win in the fall. There's not going to be a true winner on that spring game. So we want to win the fall.”