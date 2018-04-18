Between injuries and off-season surgeries, it forced David Beaty to change the format of the spring football game to more of a practice-type setting.
“This is really for our fans more than anything, because we really like playing the game,” Beaty said. “I think it's valuable for our players, and it's valuable for our fans to be able to see it. Just we're down to eight available offensive linemen right now.”
The combination of players who are missing duty or fighting to get through the physical part of practice doesn’t give them numbers to put two full units on the field
“We'll be okay when the fall gets here,” Beaty said. “We'll be back to a full complement, but we've got four guys out for the spring with surgeries already, and then you've got guys like Bragg and Saulsbury, Tovi, Frazier, Nick Williams.”
When Beaty told the players about the change of format it wasn’t met with a negative reaction.
“We have a little bit more veteran team right now,” Beaty said. “I think the best way is it really wasn't a blip on their radar. I didn't really see much out of them other than knowing that we're trying to focus on getting better as football players in all facets, so it really didn't seem like it was a big deal to those guys. Those guys want to win. They want to win in the fall. There's not going to be a true winner on that spring game. So we want to win the fall.”
Cornerbacks are one group standing out
Asked what position has stood out to him as having a good spring David Beaty mentioned the cornerbacks. Hasan Defense, Shaq Taylor, and Kyle Mayberry all started games last year. They have been joined this spring by four-star recruit Corione Harris, who graduated high school early.
“I am most excited about the corners,” he said. “I just keep coming back every week to the corner group. And we've got more of them, and we still have two more coming which is great.”
Beaty said they have much more depth than they had last year and will get more when Elijah Jones and Elmore Hempstead join the team this summer. He said Shaq Taylor has stood out this week. He also said Harris, Mayberry and Defense have played well.
Defense, who started 10 games last year has had one of the best spring camps.
“Hasan has been around the ball more than anybody that we've had,” Beaty said. “I'm not sure I would have picked that, to be honest with you, but I would say he would be one of my top three or four choices of most improved players we've got coming in to this point.”
Beaty glad to have Miller back on staff
One of the new additions, but no stranger to the coaching staff is Bill Miller. The Hutchinson, KS native was a linebackers coach for KU in 2009 and was most recently at Florida State.
“Bill's great to have back for a lot of different reasons,” Beaty said. “He's funnier than all get out. He's got more sayings. He's hilarious, and a great Kansan. He loves, loves being a Kansas guy.”
Beaty recalled a story running into Miller when he was at Texas A&M and Miller was at Florida State. Beaty was in Florida recruiting and Miller showed him a picture when the two bumped into each other.
“He was showing me a picture of a Kansas sunset, and I mean, it just always stuck with me how much he loves this state,” Beaty said. “So I know he's prideful to be back here.
“He's helped elevate all of us. I mean, he's been really, really good on that defensive side, but he's been good for all of us. Bill is a guy that I respect so much that we ask for him to speak quite a bit with our staff, and he does a really nice job of really helping us understand how we should teach things, and how we should say things.”