Norm Roberts breaks down narrow win over Southern Utah
A close-call 82-76 win over Southern Utah didn’t feature the intensity acting Kansas coach Norm Roberts expected from his group, now four games into the regular season.
The Jayhawks – who defeated No. 7 Duke 69-64 on Tuesday in the Champions Classic – spent Friday night trading off lead(s) with the visiting Thunderbirds, leading by just a basket at halftime and one point with a minute left in the game.
“We didn’t play with the intensity we needed to. We talked about that - being focused and competing - and we just didn’t do that. We were slow tonight.”
Leading the scoring card for a third consecutive game, Jalen Wilson – who finished the night with a career-high 33 points – was the backbone of KU’s offense. Wilson finished with a game-high 7 of 8 free throws and snatched six rebounds along the way.
Gradey Dick also played a big role for Kansas, burying a critical three-pointer with 40 seconds to give Southern Utah just enough pushback for the Jayhawks to pull off the win. Dick finished the night with 18 points, six rebounds, and three assists.
After the win, Roberts said Dick was the right man, at the right time.
“It’s always good when you can get a win and grind it out. We had to grind it out and make some plays. Gradey made a big shot and that stuff, but even on the last play, we didn’t execute the way we should have. It’s always good to get a win and learn from a win (rather) than learn from a loss.”
Kansas didn’t play close to the vest on Friday, coughing up a game-high 14 turnovers through two halves. Roberts was disappointed to see so many of those come in transition, giving up multiple opportunities to build momentum.
Offensively, Southern Utah outrebounded the Jayhawks 14 to 6.
“They played exactly how we thought they were going to play,” Roberts said.
“We just didn’t have good ball and body movement,” he added. “We talked about that before the game. We talked about sharing the ball and making simple plays. We had so many ill-advised turnovers that they did nothing to cause them and we just turned it over and gave it back to the other team. We’ve got to clean up a lot of that stuff.”
Friday's game marked Roberts' final scheduled date serving as acting coach during Bill Self's four-game suspension. Self will return when Kansas faces N.C. State in the Battle 4 Atlantis holiday invitational in Paradise Island, Bahamas.