A close-call 82-76 win over Southern Utah didn’t feature the intensity acting Kansas coach Norm Roberts expected from his group, now four games into the regular season.

The Jayhawks – who defeated No. 7 Duke 69-64 on Tuesday in the Champions Classic – spent Friday night trading off lead(s) with the visiting Thunderbirds, leading by just a basket at halftime and one point with a minute left in the game.

“We didn’t play with the intensity we needed to. We talked about that - being focused and competing - and we just didn’t do that. We were slow tonight.”

Leading the scoring card for a third consecutive game, Jalen Wilson – who finished the night with a career-high 33 points – was the backbone of KU’s offense. Wilson finished with a game-high 7 of 8 free throws and snatched six rebounds along the way.

Gradey Dick also played a big role for Kansas, burying a critical three-pointer with 40 seconds to give Southern Utah just enough pushback for the Jayhawks to pull off the win. Dick finished the night with 18 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

After the win, Roberts said Dick was the right man, at the right time.

“It’s always good when you can get a win and grind it out. We had to grind it out and make some plays. Gradey made a big shot and that stuff, but even on the last play, we didn’t execute the way we should have. It’s always good to get a win and learn from a win (rather) than learn from a loss.”