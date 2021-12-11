Notebook: Agbaji, Braun, and Harris on strong win over rival Missouri

Kansas thrashed Missouri 102-65 Saturday afternoon, reigniting the rivalry that’s sat dormant since 2012. With a full Allen Fieldhouse to their advantage, the Jayhawks blasted off in the first half to grab a 22-point lead at halftime. Following the win, upperclassmen Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun said it was a different kind of edge they haven’t fully experienced before the pandemic. “We haven’t heard that in a long time,” Braun said. “That amount of passion, it’s the loudest I’ve heard it.” “You play off of it,” Agbaji added. “Coach (Self) was talking to us, you kind of have that energy going into the game even warming up, so you have to find that happy medium of being composed and having energy.” But the pair knew just how highly-anticipated this game was to the community. Both teams, Kansas and Missouri, hold tremendous history on the court and attracted a massive audience in Lawrence. “I think that I had a lot of passion,” Braun said. “I’ve always played with that. This game means a lot to a lot of people and I wanted to come out and show that.” “The people out there camping since Monday, it’s a chance for us to get better and put on a show for them,” Agbaji added. “So that’s what we did.”

Dajuan Harris' career-high performance

Redshirt sophomore Dajuan Harris Jr. had a big showing on his 21st birthday, posting 13 points, shooting 3-4 behind the arc, and picking up 2 assists along the way. The Columbia, MO native experienced the true raucous of Allen Fieldhouse Saturday. “That’s my first time hearing it that loud,” Harris said. Harris was heavily recruited by both Kansas and Missouri in 2019, but the talented guard landed on Bill Self’s roster at the end of the day. He reflected on that experience and how it affected playing the Tigers for the first time. “They really got to talking to me after I got to talk to Coach Self,” Harris said. “They forced me to make shots and then my teammates gave me the confidence that I needed. I just wanted to make the shot(s) you know, I think from three I’ve been like 0-8, so everybody’s going to be helping in the lane a lot so I just needed to be ready to shoot the ball.” The eyes falling upon Harris included family and friends back home. The young Jayhawk wanted to put on a strong performance for them, especially on his big night. “I wanted to perform good for my family, my teammates, and the crowd,” Harris said. “I feel like it’s the same. I (don’t) get like backlash or nothing. I think my family supported me.” Harris opened the night with back-to-back three-point makes. Having witnessed his previous struggles from the perimeter, Agbaji says it was fun to watch his teammate translate success from practice to game time. “That was good seeing Dajuan make those shots,” Agbaji said. He continued: “We see him make them in practice all the time. So it’s not like we don’t think he can make them. We just want him to keep shooting and keep being that same aggressive player that he came as out today.”

Christian Braun went for 13 against the Tigers (USATodaySportsImages.com)

Emphasizing defense