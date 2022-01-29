Notebook: Agbaji, Braun share takeaways from rough showing with Kentucky

No. 5 Kansas was handed a tough lesson Saturday night when Kentucky strolled into Allen Fieldhouse and handled the Jayhawks 80-62 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Unable to match the Wildcats’ tempo from the tipoff, the Jayhawks were outscored in the first half 51-31. Junior Christian Braun said getting caught on the run early got them out of sync. “I think they just it just kind of hit us in the mouth early,” Braun said. “We didn't do a very good job of responding.” “You’ve got to learn from this,” he added. “We still got conference play in front of us and we’ve still got all the goals that we wanted, they’re still available for us to win but we’ve got to learn from this.” Both Braun and teammate Ochai Agbaji posted just 13 points each against Kentucky after emerging as KU’s leading producers this season. Looking ahead to next week, Agbaji is looking to take away a couple of lessons from the non-conference loss. “The only thing we can do from this point on is going back to the drawing board,” Agbaji said. “See what didn't work, see what (was) working at times in this game, really break down and analyze this game for Tuesday.”

What went wrong?

Kentucky junior Keion Brooks Jr. led the Wildcats scoring 27 points, shooting all but one shot within the arc. Braun said Brooks navigated his way around the Jayhawks’ defensive schemes. “We weren’t surprised, we knew (Brooks) was a good player,” Braun said. “They got a lot of talent over there. We wanted to make him beat us from that mid-range jump shot, we had to guard it better (and) we should’ve contested it better.” “We went into a couple of different defenses,” he added. “We were trying to make him beat us and he beat us, so we didn't want him to shoot wide-open shots. But if we're gonna have anybody shoot the ball, we want it to be him, we wanted it to be contested.” Unable to compete with the Wildcats off the glass, Kentucky outrebounded Kansas 41-to-29 (DEF: 29-22). Despite scooping up a few of those wide shots in the second half, it wasn’t enough for the Jayhawks to fully switch gears and come back within 10 points. “They’re a really good rebounding team,” Agbaji said. “They’ll get their misses back but I thought they played really well, way more aggressive than us today.” After Kentucky exposed many holes in the KU defense, Agbaji said they’ll need to read up a little more before sizing up opposing offenses. “Going back to kind of the scouting report, but knowing what your man does,” Agbaji said. “(The) plays that they’re running for your man or the person we’re guarding, I think just looking into that more. Paying attention to more detail because there were open looks on the simple actions they were running.”

Brooks caused trouble all night long for the Jayhawks. (Jay Biggerstaff/USA Today Sports)

Throwing KJ Adams into the fire

Returning to the floor, freshman KJ Adams found himself paired with 6’ 10’’ junior Oscar Tshiebwe, one of the SEC’s top bigs. Agbaji said the change of pace helped, but the matchup may have worn down the young Jayhawk before they could make a real push. “I thought (Adams) brought us some energy in that second half,” Agbaji said. “You could see him, we were getting up and down, he was tired. I know he left it all out there, so that’s all we can ask from him, it’s quite hard.” “When (Adams) came in, he did provide a spark,” Braun added. “When he did come in the game, we made a little push, got (the deficit) down to 13. You know what you’re going to get from him, he’s going to play hard, he’s going to do all he can.”

Pulling themselves out of the weeds