Notebook: Agbaji, Braun talk Big 12 tourney, McCormack's finish and more
Walking into the postgame press conference wearing the net around his neck, Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji was all smiles after securing No. 1 seed KU’s 12th all-time Big 12 Championship.
Agbaji posted 16 points, hitting a game-high three 3s against No. 3 seed Texas Tech to help practically confirm a No. 1 spot for the Jayhawks in the NCAA tournament. The senior also earned Most Outstanding Player honors, the 10th Kansas player to do so at the Big 12 tourney.
Both guards, Agbaji and Braun, were named to the All-Tournament team.
“I’m honored to receive that,” Agbaji said. “I’m just blessed to be in this position. I’ve always got to give it back to my teammates because I couldn’t have done it without them.”
And Agbaji did receive some serious support Saturday night against the Red Raiders, with four teammates (McCormack 18, Braun 14, Wilson 12, Martin 12) dropping double-digits. Junior Christian Braun said the conference tourney has had a positive effect on the entire team.
“It’s good for us, it’s good for our confidence,” Braun said. “Winning the Big 12, that’s the best conference in basketball, that’s big going forward. We know we can beat anybody.”
“It was great to see everybody contribute,” he added. “We had a lot of guys that played well when they got in, so that was good to see, and I think that’s going to carry over into the tournament.”
McCormack's big night
Kansas senior David McCormack was the backbone of the Jayhawks’ 74-65 win over Texas Tech. The veteran big finished the night with 18 points and 11 rebounds, logging his 10th double-double of the season, the most in the Big 12.
Agbaji talked about his longtime teammate, sharing his thoughts on McCormack’s role on Saturday night and what it meant to earn another Big 12 title together.
“He was great tonight,” Agbaji said. “He gave us that inside post presence. He was being active defensively; he played a big part in today’s win.”
“Coming in here freshman year, we made it to the (Big 12) championship my freshman year and lost to Iowa State,” he added. “So being in that position again we both felt that and it was special to win today.”
Clicking in Kansas City, looking ahead
Kansas has arguably played its best basketball during the Big 12 tourney, and it’s shifting the outlook of the KU offense heading into the big dance. After the well-rounded team performance against the Red Raiders, Agbaji believes this group is in sync.
“When guys like that are going, Remy is out there doing his thing and Mitch is giving us a post presence, everyone is flowing,” Agbaji said.
But Agbaji wants to translate that momentum over to the NCAA tournament stage, looking forward to the first-round set for next week.
“It’s nice right now,” Agbaji said. “But next week it’s going to change. (Self) is hard on us, he’s going to push us, and that’s what we expect. That’s why we’re here.”
Braun backed up his teammate’s point, prioritizing Kansas’ focus on the road ahead.“
We have to focus on our next goal,” Braun said. “We set three goals every year and we got our next one right in front of us.”
Stay tuned to Slant TV to hear everything Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun said after the game.