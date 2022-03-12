Notebook: Agbaji, Braun talk Big 12 tourney, McCormack's finish and more

Walking into the postgame press conference wearing the net around his neck, Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji was all smiles after securing No. 1 seed KU’s 12th all-time Big 12 Championship.

Agbaji posted 16 points, hitting a game-high three 3s against No. 3 seed Texas Tech to help practically confirm a No. 1 spot for the Jayhawks in the NCAA tournament. The senior also earned Most Outstanding Player honors, the 10th Kansas player to do so at the Big 12 tourney.

Both guards, Agbaji and Braun, were named to the All-Tournament team.

“I’m honored to receive that,” Agbaji said. “I’m just blessed to be in this position. I’ve always got to give it back to my teammates because I couldn’t have done it without them.”

And Agbaji did receive some serious support Saturday night against the Red Raiders, with four teammates (McCormack 18, Braun 14, Wilson 12, Martin 12) dropping double-digits. Junior Christian Braun said the conference tourney has had a positive effect on the entire team.

“It’s good for us, it’s good for our confidence,” Braun said. “Winning the Big 12, that’s the best conference in basketball, that’s big going forward. We know we can beat anybody.”

“It was great to see everybody contribute,” he added. “We had a lot of guys that played well when they got in, so that was good to see, and I think that’s going to carry over into the tournament.”