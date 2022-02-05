Notebook: Agbaji, Braun, Wilson recap lopsided win over Baylor

Outpacing No. 8 Baylor on both ends of the floor, No. 10 Kansas showed its prime condition Saturday afternoon.

The Jayhawks (52%) out-shot the Bears (30%) from the field and dominated the glass, tallying up 46 rebounds on the evening. Baylor was short-staffed in Lawrence, missing sophomore guard LJ Cryer (foot) when they took the court.

Leading scorer Ochai Agbaji was missing from Kansas’ roster this past Tuesday in Aimes but was able to suit up tonight when his team needed him most.

Agbaji said it was great to rejoin his team after clearing protocol and grabbing its seventh-straight win in conference play.

“Getting back to practice and seeing these guys, playing with them was fun,” Agbaji said. “And I think we’re just riding on that momentum that we started Tuesday after last Saturday (Kentucky).”

Glad to have his group back in rhythm, junior Christian Braun feels his team is responding in the right way after dropping a tough loss to Kentucky on their home floor just one week ago.

“It was a lot of fun,” Braun said. “We took one pretty hard and we just had to bounce back. We did a really good job today coming out with more energy than we did last Saturday.”