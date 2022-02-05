Notebook: Agbaji, Braun, Wilson recap lopsided win over Baylor
Outpacing No. 8 Baylor on both ends of the floor, No. 10 Kansas showed its prime condition Saturday afternoon.
The Jayhawks (52%) out-shot the Bears (30%) from the field and dominated the glass, tallying up 46 rebounds on the evening. Baylor was short-staffed in Lawrence, missing sophomore guard LJ Cryer (foot) when they took the court.
Leading scorer Ochai Agbaji was missing from Kansas’ roster this past Tuesday in Aimes but was able to suit up tonight when his team needed him most.
Agbaji said it was great to rejoin his team after clearing protocol and grabbing its seventh-straight win in conference play.
“Getting back to practice and seeing these guys, playing with them was fun,” Agbaji said. “And I think we’re just riding on that momentum that we started Tuesday after last Saturday (Kentucky).”
Glad to have his group back in rhythm, junior Christian Braun feels his team is responding in the right way after dropping a tough loss to Kentucky on their home floor just one week ago.
“It was a lot of fun,” Braun said. “We took one pretty hard and we just had to bounce back. We did a really good job today coming out with more energy than we did last Saturday.”
Running the boards
Holding Baylor to 20 defensive rebounds, the Jayhawks landed their toughest punches in transition. Kansas stacked up 17 fast-break points by the end of the night.
Agbaji noted there was an increased emphasis on the glass heading into the matchup.
“I think that was our main focus,” Agbaji said. “I kept telling the guys, even early on in the first half, (to) keep rebounding we’re limiting them to one shot we can get out in transition.”
Motivated to avoid back-to-back home losses, Braun said there was a little extra fire in everyone’s belly when they hit the floor. Kansas hasn’t lost two home games in a row at Allen Fieldhouse since Roy Williams’ first season as head coach in 1988.
“We don’t lose at home often, and we especially don’t lose at home in conference (play),” Braun said.
“That’s kind of the recipe to win the conference title,” he added. “We knew that coming in that we had to win this game, it was a big game for the conference race. The energy kind of reflected that.”
Wilson, Braun credit Dajuan Harris and Joseph Yesufu's defense
Kansas’ tight defense fueled the flames from the tip, setting up for some big plays that challenged the Bears early and beat them out when switching the court.
Getting support from younger Jayhawks Dajuan Harris and Joseph Yesufu, teammate Jalen Wilson credits both players for their role in getting the defense rolling.
“If you’re talking about defense, it was Dajuan and Joe,” Wilson said.
“They set the tone,” he added. “If you look at their guards (Adam Flagler and James Akinjo), they struggled today because of (Harris and Yesufu’s) pressure, activity on ball screens with either low hands or high hands, deflections, just being that pest and not letting them breathe. Today, I think Dajuan and Joe really separated themselves on the defensive end.”
Braun agreed with Wilson, saying the pair’s efforts were not ignored in the slightest.
“I think that coming into the game we knew how important Akinjo was to their team and DaJuan and Joe did a great job just kind of cutting the head off,” Braun said. “And if you stop him and make him take tough shots, we’re going to be hard to beat because we’re solid on the back end so Dajaun and Joe deserve a lot of credit for the defense today.”
