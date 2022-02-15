Notebook: Agbaji, McCormack, and Harris share takeaways from Oklahoma State
Things just seemed to click for No. 6 Kansas Monday night, as the Jayhawks staved off any sign of a second-half Oklahoma State comeback to grab its 10th conference win of the year.
Five Jayhawks finished in double figures for the first time in Big 12 play (Agbaji 20, Braun 16, McCormack 12, Harris 12, Wilson 11). The KU defense held the Cowboys to just 18% (3-17) from three-point range and outscored OSU 38-34 in the second half.
Starting to find a rhythm again in the bottom stretch of the Big 12 schedule, senior Ochai Agbaji said he's seeing a difference from his group through 40:00.
"It felt good," Agbaji said. "Kind of a slow start to the first half in the first ten minutes but we closed out the first half well. In the second half, we came out more aggressive and built our lead there. Just having that momentum carry into other games."
Agbaji knocked down a career-high 9-10 free throws Monday night against the OSU.
But Kansas didn't get off to the high-octane start it would've liked. At one point, the Cowboys overtook the KU lead on a 7-0 run midway through the first half and capped it off with a dunk from sophomore Moussa Cisse.
"I think things got a little stagnant," Agbaji said. "They picked up their intensity on the defensive end and we were just giving them easy baskets on their end. That mixture never goes well. The game was too slow, guys were missing shots, but we knew we'd wake up at some point."
David McCormack was feeling it
Another contributor on the Kansas side was senior David McCormack, who recorded his sixth double-double of the season with 12 points and led off the glass with 12 rebounds.
The Jayhawk big said his job was well-defined on Monday night.
"Coach (Self) always says we need a post presence," McCormack said. "And that's just what I try to bring to the table. If anybody collapses down, I'll kick out. Dajuan was open, Ochai was open, playing inside out makes the game go a lot easier."
Getting back into a groove has been a gradual process for McCormack, but he believes the biggest hump is setting the tone from the tip.
"I think just getting off to better starts," McCormack said. "As I said, second-hand shots, blocking out, getting rebounds to start fast breaks really has been my focus. I think I've done a pretty good job at that."
It's a different game without Dajuan Harris
Posting 12 points, 5 game-high assists, and 2 steals in 35:00, sophomore Dajuan Harris was all over the floor Monday night for the Jayhawks. The speedy guard is building his trust with the ball in his hands, and it showed against the Cowboys.
"I give my credit to my teammates but mainly Ochai," Harris said. "He tells me every play to keep being aggressive, 'If they keep leaving you open just shoot the ball.' My teammates and my coaches keep telling me to have confidence in my shot and to just keep shooting it."
Harris has listed himself in double-figures five teams this season, but he believes his real contributions come on the defensive end.
"If I keep doing that, we get more transition baskets," Harris said. "It's him (Ochai) in transition and it's Christian. If I keep doing that it'll lead us somewhere good."
After the game, Harris shared that Coach Self wasn't satisfied with how his group ended the night.
"Coach (Self) was really mad because we didn't close out that good," Harris said. "We have to do a better job at the end of stretches. If we do that, keep sharing the ball, keep playing defense, we are going to be in good shape."
Zach Clemence is seeing valuable minutes
Returning for his second game back against OSU, freshman Zach Clemence found himself in the mix inside the paint. He grabbed 6 total rebounds and a 2-point jumper in his 9:00+ on the floor.
Teammate McCormack said Clemence can turn the switch for this group and sees him as a strong asset to this Kansas team the schedule wraps up.
"Zach came in and I think within the first 30-45 seconds grabbed three rebounds," McCormack said. "He made a major impact on the game and I think he's going to continue to grow as the season goes on."
Hear everything Agbaji, McCormack, and Harris said on Slant TV.