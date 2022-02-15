Notebook: Agbaji, McCormack, and Harris share takeaways from Oklahoma State

Things just seemed to click for No. 6 Kansas Monday night, as the Jayhawks staved off any sign of a second-half Oklahoma State comeback to grab its 10th conference win of the year.

Five Jayhawks finished in double figures for the first time in Big 12 play (Agbaji 20, Braun 16, McCormack 12, Harris 12, Wilson 11). The KU defense held the Cowboys to just 18% (3-17) from three-point range and outscored OSU 38-34 in the second half.

Starting to find a rhythm again in the bottom stretch of the Big 12 schedule, senior Ochai Agbaji said he's seeing a difference from his group through 40:00.

"It felt good," Agbaji said. "Kind of a slow start to the first half in the first ten minutes but we closed out the first half well. In the second half, we came out more aggressive and built our lead there. Just having that momentum carry into other games."

Agbaji knocked down a career-high 9-10 free throws Monday night against the OSU.

But Kansas didn't get off to the high-octane start it would've liked. At one point, the Cowboys overtook the KU lead on a 7-0 run midway through the first half and capped it off with a dunk from sophomore Moussa Cisse.

"I think things got a little stagnant," Agbaji said. "They picked up their intensity on the defensive end and we were just giving them easy baskets on their end. That mixture never goes well. The game was too slow, guys were missing shots, but we knew we'd wake up at some point."