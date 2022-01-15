Notebook: Agbaji, Wilson on WVU win, talk second-half rhythm, and more

Holding all 7 of Kansas’ three-point baskets, senior Ochai Agbaji and redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson combined for a dynamic showing against West Virginia on Saturday afternoon, each posting 20+ points on the floor. The two Jayhawks played arguably their most confident basketball yet, even while teammate Remy Martin remains in day-to-day status (knee). Hitting 3-6 shots behind the arc, Wilson said everything was clicking against the Mountaineers in the second half. “It was great,” Wilson said. “Being able to play in front of that crowd with our team like that. It was all playing for each other. I think we started the second half with probably like 8 assists in a row. Everybody was looking for each other and when we played with energy, playing with the crowd, that’s the best kind of basketball we can play.” Wilson grabbed one of those assists in the second half, taking a quick pass from sophomore Dajuan Harris to the rim.

After the close call with Iowa State this past Tuesday, Wilson believes the win over West Virginia is a major confidence booster. “I felt like we needed a game,” Wilson said. “Because we’re about to go on the road for two games in a row so I just felt like we needed something to give us some momentum.”

Agbaji says the team is starting to feel it

Feeling good about how the Jayhawks (3-1 Big 12) are opening the conference schedule, Agbaji believes the group’s performance vs. the Mountaineers was rock solid. Agbaji posted 20 points against West Virginia, knocking down 4-8 tries from the perimeter in Saturday’s win. “I thought everyone played well,” Agbaji said. “We were just aggressive. And the second half, we were just aggressive defensively, offensively, trying to find our spots, stuff like that. Once we had the opportunity to make a jump and start a run that’s when we took it.” Crediting senior David McCormack with increased support in the paint, Agbaji believes the 6’ 10’’ big helped turn the tide down the stretch. “We went into a slump in the first half,” Agbaji said. “Where stuff wasn’t falling on the perimeter. That’s where we go to Dave and get two points and kinda chip away at their lead. And we start off the second half going inside two and gaining that lead in the second half.” Watching both McCormack and Wilson go through slumps earlier this season, Agbaji believes the pair has bounced back in a respectable way and has kept their heads up throughout the process. “Both mature, a junior and a senior, going through a slump they’ve obviously had before,” Agbaji said. “I’ve had that before.” “You’ve just got to be mature about it and have a positive attitude,” he added. “That’s the only way you’re going to get out of it. That’s the way you’re going to succeed and continue to be successful is just have a positive attitude and trust your teammates because we always have confidence in them.”

Jalen Wilson went off against West Virginia on Saturday. (Evert Nelson/Topeka Capitol-Journal)

Getting Wilson in the right headspace