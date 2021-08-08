Notebook: Andy Kotelnicki preaches growth under a new offense

Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki inherited a Kansas offense that averaged 259 yards of total offense per game last year. He was also given a short turnaround time to get this team on the field and start learning a new playbook. But Kotelnicki isn't concerned about time frames and believes establishing strong fundamentals will put this program in a position to start winning football games. "There's certainly no timeline on it, right?" He said. "It takes what it takes because to play winning football, that's you gotta do." He continued: "But we're progressing nicely. I'm happy the things we're coaching a horse right now our effort, ball security, straining and playing physical. Those are things we're really harping on. And we're getting that from our guys." It isn't to say Kotelnicki hasn't faced any adversity either. Jumping to a completely new program brings its share of baggage. The eight-year Leipold staffer says his biggest hurdles have come from hitting the practice fields with a roster they've never worked with before. "The challenge has been is that because we haven't practiced with them," Kotelnicki said. "You're not just installing plays and schemes and technique, but you're installing, how we practice our practice procedures are everything from how we huddle to, you know, our to how do we transition out of practice to practice with everything like that." Kotelnicki has stressed the importance of being physical and following through, which appears to be a running theme throughout Lance Leipold's staff.

Growing as a unit

Kotelnicki has already seen growth with the offense since fall camp started

Kotelnicki's offense has seen overall growth since fall camp began. From the weight room to the practice field, significant improvements are being made. Happy with what he's seeing from the group, Kotelnicki expressed his pleasure with how his players are developing at every stage and working against the circumstances. "Every group is growing and improving," He said. "And I think that's probably what I'm most excited about is that, from one practice to the next, there's growth, they're taking the coaching and they are stacking together, as we say, we're stacking good practices and techniques together." Kotelnicki would draw on looking ahead and nailing down the essentials for each week. He spoke about his role as a coordinator and preparing this offense to meet their challenges head-on. "Every camp every year, I'm talking about what you have to install," Kotelnicki said. "What are the hardest things I think to do, especially from a coordinator standpoint, is to hypothesize and project what you're going to need week one, what you need week five, what do you need week? 10?" Consistency within the staff has supported Kotelnicki and helped him find success over the years when faced with difficult situations or placed in a tough spot. He talked about how this approach allows for growth, which will likely mitigate offensive issues that pop up down the round with Kansas. "We've always been able to be flexible enough dramatically, because of how multiple we are to have certain packages grow based off of our personnel and you know, who's available and who's not."

The "six-headed dragon" offense

Earlier this week during camp, sophomore quarterback Jalon Daniels referenced Kotelnicki's offense as a "six-headed dragon". When asked what this offense entails, Kotelnicki opened up his playbook a bit and gave a quick look at what he's been working on at camp. "Here are the six things that we're going to master, that we're going to be able to do it on any personnel grouping, any formation, any kind of motion, any kind of tempo, we're going to do these six things, and we're just gonna keep doing over and over and over." He continued: "you go back to saying, here's what it is, here's the base offense, we know we need that we know this is going to be good against all these defensive schemes. Okay, it's gonna cover all the bases. Let's get good at it." Kotelnicki's umbrella offense is strongly dependent on consistency and building a working knowledge of the schemes here at camp. Preaching this to his group, Kotelnicki is hoping to have the fundamental portions of his offense down before kick-off on September 3.

Tight end standouts