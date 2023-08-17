“That's why I say just watching everything that he's done and the confidence that he does it with is really, to me, special,” Leipold said. I think it's a great story. It's one I'll always remember even when his days are done here, because the growth of Jason Bean, not just as a quarterback, as a young man, has really been fun to watch. And really the reasons why we start off in coaching, it's for those type of growths.

Bean has been through a lot in his college career, and that was never more evident to see than after the Oklahoma State game last year. He couldn’t hold back tears after leading the Jayhawks to the win. Leipold recognizes that his progression has been a lot, and has been something great for him.

Bean has been known for the unrivaled speed he brings to the position, but Leipold was quick to point out that he’s improved a lot in the other aspects going into this season.

“We know how the bowl game ended,” Leipold said. “And to watch him ... Face it, he was planning on leaving. He could have packed up and left town. He came right back. He wanted to come back and be part of this program, he wanted to play and get better. His growth and maturity and leadership has taken leaps and bounds from January to where we're at now. His play has continued to get better.”

With an injury to the starting quarterback comes updates on how the back-up quarterback spot is doing, and Leipold has had nothing but praise for him. He went into depth about Bean and everything that he’s meant to the people around him.

Leipold stated that Daniels is “progressing in a positive way that hopefully here by weekend or early next week we expect him to be back.”

It wouldn’t be right to not give every injury update available on Daniels considering how valuable to the team he is. Head coach Lance Leipold does not provide a lot of information when asked about his quarterback’s back tightness that has limited him throughout fall camp.

The Jayhawks are nearly finished with fall camp with student athletes starting classes on Aug. 21. While this fall camp has been relatively quiet on the position battles front, there have been some guys that may not start but will have an impact on the team.

Secondary depth will exist beyond the two-deep

The starters in the secondary are pretty well set in stone with Mello Dotson and Cobee Bryant at corner, and OJ Burroughs and Kenny Logan at safety. However, there are going to be some good football players that aren’t going to be on the two-deep or travel squad in the secondary.

“You got Kalon Gervin and Kwinton Lassiter that worked with the second unit behind Mello and Cobee at corner so then sometimes the other guys get caught in the middle,” Leipold said. “It's very competitive there and very, very excited about what the future is there as well as we continue to go.”

Gervin and Lassiter have progressed to where the staff feels confident if Bryant or Dotson were to go down. However, there is a lot of young, and new to Kansas talent in the room that are standing out to Leipold as well.

“Well, Jacoby Davis, Jameel Croft are two players that didn't arrive on campus till really around after the Fourth of July,” Leipold said. “Getting them caught up in training, culture, expectations, how we do things, all that, it's been a little bit, but man, they compete and they take coaching well and they're hustling and they're eager and they're making plays.”

Leipold also mentioned an interception that Brian Dilworth brought in at practice earlier that day. Add in LSU transfer Damarius McGhee, who played in 12 games as a true freshman in 2021, and you’ve got a bright future in a place that is also slated to do well this year.

At safety, Logan has been excited to be back in action after missing spring ball. Burroughs is dealing with a hamstring injury and has been limited for parts of camp. Leipold has been happy with what he’s seen from Marvin Grant and Palomar College transfer Jalen Dye.

“Marvin Grant I think's had a good camp,” Leipold said. “Jalen Dye continues, I think he's really increased his physicality from a year ago. I think he took a step in the spring, he took a bigger step now trying to be that type of guy that we need.”

All in all, Leipold is pleased with the depth in defensive backs coach Jordan Peterson’s room.

“It's very competitive there and very, very excited about what the future is there as well as we continue to go.”





Confidence without complacency

For the first time in a long time, there is belief and confidence both in and around the Kansas football team, and one of the biggest keys to this offseason is navigating the new energy. Leipold has loved his team’s confidence, but is quick to point out what must come with it.

“Confidence and knowing how to go about it, but as we talk you've got to have confidence without complacency,” Leipold said. “If you look at it, some people think we're going to be here, and there's other people that think that we're going to hang at the bottom of the conference. So we've got to make sure we embrace that each and every day in our work ethic, our attention to detail, and going through that.”

Leipold isn’t naive to the fact that the players are going to feel differently playing for a program that made a bowl game last season versus one that had continually been a Big 12 doormat.

“A taste of winning does change how you carry yourself and what you go about makes you hungrier to go get it,” Leipold said. “I think our upperclassmen have done a great job with that.”

There are a lot of players within the program that weren’t around for last season, and Leipold’s comments about them say that they know just how quickly things can change within a program.

“I think Andy Kotelnicki hits it as good as anyone,” Leipold said. “We've always talked in our program, for 10 plus years, games are usually decided between three to five plays, when you really break it down. They could be huge momentum changes or they're literally decided. And last year could have gone, even other games, could have gone differently in those. The ones that went our way could have gone differently.”