Notebook: Bean, Logan, and Fairchild on tough loss at Oklahoma
An up-tempo Oklahoma offense was too much for No. 19 Kansas to handle in Saturday’s 52-42 loss in Norman. Trailing 49-28 late in the third quarter, the KU offense managed to pull the Jayhawks within 10 points of the Sooners, but it wasn’t enough.
Oklahoma made KU work for every snap, defensively, racking up a whopping 701 yards of total offense, with 487 coming in the first half alone. Entering the game with limited support from recovering defensive end Lonnie Phelps, Kansas lost another key defender heading into the locker room when Cobee Bryant exited the game with a left ankle injury.
Working under new some personnel changes, Kansas quarterback Jason Bean - who completed 16 of 27 passes for 265 yards on Saturday - got his first start since last year’s Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State.
“It feels good to go out there and start,” Bean said. “I think that’s what every college quarterback wants to do. And it was a big opportunity. I’ve just got to come in (next week) and fix those little things and come back out harder next week.”
Bean, a redshirt senior, threw four touchdown passes against the Sooners, finding receiver Lawrence Arnold and tight end Mason Fairchild twice each. He felt his offense responded well to the position change at quarterback.
“I think they responded well,” Bean said. “I think they’re excited for me to get my opportunity. Like I said last week, it sucks what happened Jalon, it’s a terrible thing, but I think everybody responded well and I’m excited to get back to work next week.”
Kenny Logan Jr. tried to spark the defense
On a particularly sluggish day for the Kansas defense, safety Kenny Logan Jr. finished with a game-high 14 tackles and an interception against Oklahoma. Logan was also responsible for a major goal-line tackle that prevented a Sooners touchdown mere seconds before halftime.
After taking steps defensively the past couple of weeks, Kansas allowed the most points it has all season. Heading into next week’s matchup with Baylor (3-3, 1-2 Big 12), Logan wants the Kansas defense to return to the drawing board.
“We’ve just got to fine-tune some things and get back to the details and back to the stuff that got us here,” Logan said. “I don’t think we took a step back. I just think we’ve got to clean all the small mistakes.”
Mason Fairchild played a supportive role for Bean
Tight end Mason Fairchild caught a game-high six passes for 106 yards, including two touchdowns on Saturday against Oklahoma. Fairchild has built a reputation for a sturdy target that both quarterbacks, Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean, have frequently moved the sticks with.
Senior tight end Mason Fairchild felt the offense, while capable of scoring, could’ve done more in Norman.
“We had our moments,” Fairchild said. “But we had a lot of moments where we went three-and-out and we didn't execute as well as we wanted to. Sometimes we put the defense in a not-so-great position. So, we put up some points, but we didn't do our defense a favor in some spots. We’ve got to correct it.”
Fairchild said Bean looked comfortable in the pocket against the Sooners.
“He’s had a lot of experience in the starting role,” Fairchild said. “There's no point in dwelling on it. It’s not going to change anything in the future. You’re going to learn from what you did wrong, but, dwelling on a mistake isn't going to change it. I think he did a really good job just dropping things, wherever they came and moving on.”
When asked about the Sooners’ defensive scheme, Fairchild said they matched the Jayhawks’ scouting report. Oklahoma held Kansas to 5 of 11 on third down.
“They did a lot defensively,” Fairchild said. “They do what defensively what we tried to offensively. Just cause a lot of confusion before the ball’s ever snapped.”
Check out the full video from the postgame press conference here.