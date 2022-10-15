An up-tempo Oklahoma offense was too much for No. 19 Kansas to handle in Saturday’s 52-42 loss in Norman. Trailing 49-28 late in the third quarter, the KU offense managed to pull the Jayhawks within 10 points of the Sooners, but it wasn’t enough.

Oklahoma made KU work for every snap, defensively, racking up a whopping 701 yards of total offense, with 487 coming in the first half alone. Entering the game with limited support from recovering defensive end Lonnie Phelps, Kansas lost another key defender heading into the locker room when Cobee Bryant exited the game with a left ankle injury.

Working under new some personnel changes, Kansas quarterback Jason Bean - who completed 16 of 27 passes for 265 yards on Saturday - got his first start since last year’s Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State.

“It feels good to go out there and start,” Bean said. “I think that’s what every college quarterback wants to do. And it was a big opportunity. I’ve just got to come in (next week) and fix those little things and come back out harder next week.”

Bean, a redshirt senior, threw four touchdown passes against the Sooners, finding receiver Lawrence Arnold and tight end Mason Fairchild twice each. He felt his offense responded well to the position change at quarterback.

“I think they responded well,” Bean said. “I think they’re excited for me to get my opportunity. Like I said last week, it sucks what happened Jalon, it’s a terrible thing, but I think everybody responded well and I’m excited to get back to work next week.”