Kansas and Baylor, two programs listed in the AP Top 25 in previous weeks, are both win-hungry heading into Week 8. After each suffering back-to-back losses, the pair will meet in Waco on Saturday before the Jayhawks head into the bye week.

The KU offense proved effective last week in Norman behind backup Jason Bean. Bean’s thrown for four touchdowns and at least 260 yards in consecutive games since stepping into the pocket after starter Jalon Daniels exited the TCU game with a right shoulder injury on Oct. 8.

Kansas tied last week’s game at 14-14 early on, but never rounded the curve and took a lead vs. the Sooners. When asked about the team’s urgency, Bean - who’s expecting family to be in town for the game - identified play-call confidence as a key factor for the Jayhawks on Tuesday ahead of the road trip.

“Knowing exactly where we’ve got to be, where we’re lining up – I think that’s the main thing for us,” Bean said. “I think one thing that we’ve tried to emphasize this week is continuing to come out fast and play with that intensity early. I’m excited about this week to be able to go back to Texas and Play against a great Baylor team.”

Bean feels the role Daniels plays on the sidelines and the communication between the two after each play is critical to his success.

“I think he’s a great help,” Bean said of Daniels. “He’s the second set of eyes for me, being able to come off the field and talk to him and ask him questions about what he’s seen on the sideline and maybe things that I’m not seeing on the field. I think he’s almost like a second coach.”