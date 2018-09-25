On Sunday the coaches went back over the game film from Baylor game. Beaty said they learned from the film and can get better from the mistakes made. “I know that we'll benefit from it because we're just in that point in our maturation process as a team that you're going to have to learn some lessons from time to time,” he said. “And that's all of us. It's not just our players, it's all of us as a program as we continue to grow together.” The team rebounded from an opening week loss against Nicholls State with a good week of practice that led into the Central Michigan game. Beaty has seen the same energy from the players this week. “I was really pleased with the way our guys bounced back this week,” Beaty said. “They took it personal. I know they're anxious to get to the practice field today. They're excited about homecoming and being able to put on for their fans, and a lot of the former players are going to be here.”

Beaty likes the way the team has responded in practice

Who will start at quarterback against Oklahoma State?

One of the questions that is still up in the air this week is the starting quarterback. Peyton Bender started last week against Baylor and Miles Kendrick got snaps behind him. Kendrick started the second half and left after an injury. Bender played the next two series and Stanley took over on the second series of the fourth quarter. Beaty said Kendrick is still day-to-day so his status for Oklahoma State is up in the air. “The race between those guys was actually really close, and the reason it was really close between all of them was that they really studied a lot,” Beaty said. “They did a nice job. I attribute the reason that we've done a better job taking care of the ball at that position is because they have studied a bunch.” With Bender and Kendrick getting most of the snaps, Stanley has stayed focused and waited his turn. “I've really enjoyed watching about Carter,” Beaty said. “From the day that we've named the starter, he has taken literally an air rep every time that ball gets snapped, so he is preparing like a pro, and because of that, when he stepped in, you didn't see a guy that was unfamiliar. I mean, he stepped in and he did the job.”

Getting ball into play-makers hands