On Monday David Beaty said Miles Kendrick will get snaps in the season opener, although Peyton Bender was named the starter last week. One of the reasons Kendrick will see a back-up role in week one comes down to experience and needing more time in the offense.

“We love watching him operate the offense, which is good,” Beaty said. “He just needs a little bit more time. That job is just like any other job. I know you guys all want to hear who the starter is, but it's only as good as the day is.”

The popular thought is Kendrick will provide the Jayhawks with a mobile look and something different than Bender. But Beaty said that isn’t necessarily true.

“He can throw the football really well,” Beaty said of Kendrick. “I think a lot of people are going to assume that this guy, he's not 6-3, and he ran the football on his tape in junior college that he's a running quarterback, right. You'll have to make the assumption for yourself but I've seen him firsthand, he can sling the rock now. He can throw it.”

For Saturday the first quarterback under center will be Bender and Beaty said that is one of the things he is most looking forward to seeing.

“I'm excited seeing him play behind an offensive line that has some real depth and some real competition,” Beaty said. “I think that's going to be big for him. I want to see him be efficient. I want to see us move the chains.

“Those are the things that are important to us, and that's one thing I've seen in Peyton is his growth in that area. He's so talented, sometimes he'll try to put the ball in places that it didn't belong, right. And if he'll just play by the rules, he has a chance to be a really, really good football player.”