Notebook: Beaty on quarterback, tight race at running back
On Monday David Beaty said Miles Kendrick will get snaps in the season opener, although Peyton Bender was named the starter last week. One of the reasons Kendrick will see a back-up role in week one comes down to experience and needing more time in the offense.
“We love watching him operate the offense, which is good,” Beaty said. “He just needs a little bit more time. That job is just like any other job. I know you guys all want to hear who the starter is, but it's only as good as the day is.”
The popular thought is Kendrick will provide the Jayhawks with a mobile look and something different than Bender. But Beaty said that isn’t necessarily true.
“He can throw the football really well,” Beaty said of Kendrick. “I think a lot of people are going to assume that this guy, he's not 6-3, and he ran the football on his tape in junior college that he's a running quarterback, right. You'll have to make the assumption for yourself but I've seen him firsthand, he can sling the rock now. He can throw it.”
For Saturday the first quarterback under center will be Bender and Beaty said that is one of the things he is most looking forward to seeing.
“I'm excited seeing him play behind an offensive line that has some real depth and some real competition,” Beaty said. “I think that's going to be big for him. I want to see him be efficient. I want to see us move the chains.
“Those are the things that are important to us, and that's one thing I've seen in Peyton is his growth in that area. He's so talented, sometimes he'll try to put the ball in places that it didn't belong, right. And if he'll just play by the rules, he has a chance to be a really, really good football player.”
Running backs will get chances based on match-ups, situation
When the depth chart came it didn’t give any hints as to who the starting running back will be. The three candidates listed were Khalil Herbert, Dom Williams, and true freshman Pooka Williams.
David Beaty said on Tuesday the carries could be divided into certain match-ups and they will play to strengths of each back.
“There's not going to be a guarantee of how many touches they get,” he said. “It's going to be based on matchups, skill sets and what we need them to do. Some of them catch the ball better on the backfield, some of them pass protect better. Some of them need to carry the ball in certain situations for a certain front.”
If Beaty and his staff have a front-runner in the running back group he isn’t giving out any information. The one thing he did say is they all have the potential to make a big play.
“I can't really predict how many carries this guy is going to get,” he said. “Whoever gets the carry, he's got to get the job done. The good news is they are all similar in that in terms of the fact that they all have explosive play-making ability.”
Beaty hopes Fontana gives them longevity at center
One new face who will get his first start in a KU uniform is Alex Fontana. He transferred to Kansas over the summer and won the starting job at center.
Fontana got his division one career started at Houston under Tom Herman. Last year he sat out with an injury before transferring. One of the key connections to Fontana was new KU offensive line coach A.J. Ricker who was on staff with Herman.
“He is a tough, tough guy,” Beaty said. “He started a ton of games at Houston. We watched him do it there at a high level and he's smart, very intelligent. He's exactly what you're looking for.”
The Jayhawks are looking for a solid contribution at center. That’s one position that has plagued them with injuries and depth problems the last few years.
“Things changed for us last year in a big way when we lost our first guy,” Beaty said. “That makes a big difference and we just can't have that drop-off there.”