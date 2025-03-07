Notebook: Bill Self on senior day, walk-ons, playing Arizona

Kansas will honor seven seniors during the Jayhawks’ last home game of the season, as they take on Arizona. Bill Self spoke to the media on Thursday, touching on some of those seniors’ impact, the role of walk-ons in the future, and the Jayhawks’ matchup against the Wildcats.

Dajuan Harris, KJ Adams’ careers a rarity in today’s college basketball

With the transfer portal and NIL, players rarely play their entire career at the same school anymore. However, Harris and Adams have spent their entire careers donning the crimson and blue, for six and four years respectively.

“Juan and KJ are gonna be the exception rather than the norm moving forward of guys that have spent a combined ten years in your program and, you know, they both meant a lot,” Self said. “They're both part of a National Championship team that are both part of a one seed, the next year.”

Self said Harris and Adams have “defied the odds” over their college careers. The two have been able to grow up in front of the Kansas fans.

“I'm really proud of them,” Self said. “So total respect for both of them, both studs and our fans got to see them both grow up right before their very eyes. And so it should mean a little bit extra to our fans, too.”

The new era of college basketball has changed the way Self has built rosters. Most of his Kansas career was built on developmental players mixed with highly-touted freshmen, but that’s harder to do with the realities of the transfer portal.

“I think it's challenging,” Self said. “I think the reason we've won over time here is because our best talents have been our youngest players, but our foundation has always been our veterans. And, you know, the foundations' gonna be different now. The foundation is gonna be a one or two year guy, the more than likely.”

Walk-ons still have a place with new scholarship rules

Starting next season, teams will have a roster limit of 15 players and will be able to fill 15 scholarships. Having only 15 spots available and the ability to give scholarships to all those players makes the traditional walk-on role different.

Self said he thinks the rule is terrible because it doesn’t grandfather in the kids that were already walk-ons. He said you have to debate between choosing guys that may have a chance to make an impact down the road and guys who are instrumental to a team's culture. Self said he still thinks a team can have walk-ons.

“I still think you could have walk-ons,” Self said. “I don't think you need 15 scholarship guys. But the reality of it is you're gonna pass out, walk on positions before you know what potentially is available out there and that kind of stuff.”

Self said guys like Patrick Cassidy and Dillon Wilhite “gave their heart and soul” to Kansas. He added that some guys may be happy to see Wilhite go because of how he practices.

“There's some guys in our program that will probably be glad that Dillon’s a senior because he is one strong dude in and he does a good job of laying on folks and creating space,” Self said. “So he'll be missed.”

Arizona been a strong team after a rocky start

The Wildcats have sat in the top ranks of the Big 12 after a shaky non-conference start. Arizona holds a 14-5 record in its first season in the Big 12.

“I think they're really talented,” Self said. “I think they're fast. Tommy's got a team. You know, they got off to a rough start and then they've been really good since they got off to that rough start, and they've lost some games in the league they could have easily won.”

Caleb Love leads the way for the Wildcats, averaging 16.4 points per game. Self has familiarity with Love as he played for North Carolina in the 2022 National Championship, and he thinks Kansas has to be prepared for him.

“I think we do have to be prepared for him score every time,” Self said. “I will tell you, he's good off ballscreens too, passing the ball. He's not a one-dimensional guy by any means, at least the way that we see it, but he's certainly a guy that can get his own shot.”

However, Arizona is not just the Caleb Love show. Self said “they got two bigs that are terrific, they got four men that are terrific, and then athletically on the perimeter, they're as good as anybody in our league.”