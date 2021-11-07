Notebook: Bill Self previews Michigan State

Kansas’ exhibition matchup with Emporia State may have been beneficial in some aspects, but Bill Self will get a much better picture of things this Tuesday against Michigan State. Ahead of his departure to New York City, Self is looking forward to seeing how his group reacts in a pressured environment. “Michigan State is ultra-competitive and they’re coming at your throat,” he said. “It’s a different feel, but I don’t know how we’ll react to it. I think our veteran guys should be fairly well accustomed to it even though (on the) first game everybody’s a little bit extra juiced.” Self believes a lot of positives can come from the road trip. He’s also looking at some contributing factors outside the event to play into his team’s performance. “This will be a good atmosphere for a lot of reasons,” Self said. “We’re not going to deal with it directly, but everybody does indirectly, it’s the beginning of the last season for Coach K. You’ve got Duke and Kentucky playing, that definitely adds a lot of balance and energy to it.”

Self's scouting report

Michigan State enters Tuesday’s matchup fresh off a pair of exhibition wins over Ferris State and Grand Valley State. Self’s had an opportunity to examine the Spartans a little closer and read into their strengths a bit. “You can tell they’re rebounding the ball and they’re really guarding hard,” he said. “They don’t really pressure, extend as much, but step outside the three-point line they’re guarding hard. (Tyson Walker), he’s a terrific athlete, but he’s not tall.” Self previously recruited Walker after he entered the transfer portal following two seasons at Northeastern. “We liked him and we certainly would’ve loved to have him at that particular time,” he said. “He was one of the very first ones, if I’m not mistaken, to go into the portal and be highly recruited just like that. I think he’s good and he’s a quick, terrific athlete.” While the MSU transfer doesn’t provide much length up top, Self is well-aware of the size his group will be dealing with inside. “Their other four starters are going to be in that 6-to-7 foot range,” Self said. “I think he’s got a long team so we’ll have to rebound and get back in transition because they are pushing it.” Self witnessed Spartan’s head coach Tom Izzo’s success in the annual classic. Michigan State topped Duke 75-69 in Durham during last year’s hybrid classic. “I think his teams have been very good in this over time in that they push it every time to score,” Self said. “But if it’s not there, it’s not like they have to shoot fast. And I’m kind of hopeful that we get to the point where we’re kind of that way as well.” He continued: “I’ve always been impressed with his guys' first two or three steps when they go from defense to offense. It’s a full-out sprint and they’re doing a good job pushing it and we’ll want to play fast also. We haven’t been very effective playing fast. We weren’t last year, but hopefully, this year we’ll be much more effective.”

Working around Marcus Bingham Jr.

Kansas can expect a solid challenge inside from forward Marcus Bingham Jr. The senior Spartan has built a reputation for cleaning up the glass and will be on Self’s list of "bigs-to-stop" on Tuesday night. “He’s a terrific defensive center,” Self said. “He blocks and alters. Sometimes Dave (McCormack) can shy away from contact and when shy away from contact with a shot blocker, that’s not a good formula for success.” Self wants to see McCormack stay physical and keep up with Bingham in the paint. Bingham has also been finding success from the perimeter, which creates another red flag for the Jayhawks’ defense. “He’s got to be able to play through some contact,” Self said. “I don’t know how many threes he’ll shoot but Tom’s certainly letting him shoot right now. I saw something where Tom said he was pleased with how he’s shooting the ball. Totally different when your five-man can stretch it.”

Returning to "The Garden"

The annual classic in New York City serves as a benchmark for Self to assess how to address his team’s needs moving forward. Selfs looking forward to allowing his players to start the season with a unique experience, one very few programs get to take advantage of. “It’s a great way to tip off the basketball season,” he said. “All eyes will be on the four teams that are playing there.” He continued: “There’s other teams playing across the country but none of them are going to get the same exposure we’ll get that night, so I think I’m excited for that. You do this for a long time because there’s certain things that kind of get your motor running and your juices flowing. This is a great way to do that, not only with players but for coaches as well.” Having played several times at Madison Square Garden before, Self’s learned to manage the energy levels and how that can factor into his team’s performance. “I hope that we play with composure and we play with unbelievable excitement, pace, and enthusiasm but sometimes when you do that it leads to carelessness and I hope we kind of have a blend where we can be sound and still be excited to go play.”

