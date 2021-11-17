Notebook: Bill Self talks Jalen Wilson, Jalen Coleman-Lands, and more
While addressing the media on Wednesday afternoon, Bill Self touched on a number of topics, including what Jalen Wilson will bring to the table when he returns.
Last season, Jalen Wilson, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward from Denton, Texas, averaged 11.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. In 31 games, he shot 41.2 percent from the field, 33.1 percent from behind the arc, and 63.0 percent from the free-throw line.
Wilson, after testing the NBA waters at the conclusion of last season, ultimately decided to return to Kansas for another season in Lawrence.
However, before this season started, Wilson, who entered the season as a redshirt sophomore, was suspended four games (one exhibition and the first four regular-season) after being arrested on suspicion of DUI at the beginning of the month.
While Wilson still has two more games to serve, Bill Self, on Wednesday afternoon, was asked how, if at all, Wilson will help KU’s ability to play at a faster pace this season?
“Yeah. Yeah. Jalen helps us with that,” said Self. “You guys will be pleasantly surprised at how much faster we play with Jalen in the game. Because of his ability to push, it's by far the best we have in transition. So, from a speed standpoint, puts pressure on everybody else to play a little faster, too. So yeah, we'd like to play faster, but the biggest thing is, I think our emphasis actually has been our half-court defense as much as anything. And I wish I could say it's getting better. I'm not sure that it is yet, but I think guys are getting a little bit more comfortable though.
“I think he was that way last year, but we didn't know to the extent that he could do it, probably,” he added. “I think he probably wanted to, but he's worked at it really hard this past… He told me during the off-season, he worked at it pretty hard. But he is, he's really good at bringing it guys. Right up there with some of the best that we've ever had. I think he'll definitely make us run and make us play faster.”
Not a slow start for David McCormack?
Through two games, David McCormack, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward from Norfolk, Va., is averaging 8.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, while leading the team with seven blocks. Last season, McCormack got off to somewhat of a slow start and, after just two games, it would appear that KU’s talented big man, who is 7-of-16 from the field and 2-of-7 from the free-throw line, is still searching for his rhythm, particularly on the offensive end of the court.
However, Self doesn’t believe that to be the case.
“I actually don't agree with you,” said Self. I think that he got off to a very slow start against Michigan State. The other day, he played pretty good, blocked five shots, active, the way that they played you weren't going to score inside and they swarmed him and things like that. So, I actually thought David played pretty well against Tarleton (State). Now, against Michigan State, not his best.
"But I thought he responded pretty well," he added. "I think so many times people equate playing well with numbers, and in some cases that is true. In some cases that is true. But David impacted that game the other day in a big way, probably as positively as I thought he possibly could going into with the matchup that he had.”
Self sees something special in guard Dajuan Harris
A season ago, Dajuan Harris, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound guard from Columbia, Mo., averaged 2.5 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. In 30 games, Harris shot 46.3 percent from the field, 56.3 percent from behind the arc, and 72.7 percent from the free-throw line.
This season, Harris is averaging 4.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. He’s shooting 36.4 percent from the field, is 0-of-2 from behind the arc, and 0-of-1 from the free-throw line. Self, on Wednesday afternoon, talked at length about Harris.
“(His teams) Always win,” said Self. “Even in practice situations. I think that in our first 10 quarters of scrimmaging, his team was 10 and 0. I think he's got a great feel. I think guys like playing with him. I think he makes the game easier for others. I think he probably understands more how to play than a lot of other guys do. But I don't think that he's shown yet what a good player he is. I thought against Michigan State, he's pretty darn solid. I didn't think the other night he played near that well. He's not going to take a ton of chances. We have a better chance to get a shot every possession if he's that team's point guard. But somebody else can be the guy to score the ball or do something that gives the appearance, that that guy, that maybe he's outplaying him.
“The guy that's playing against him in three possessions could have six points and one have zero and one still totally control the game,” he added. “He's one of those kinds of guys. But I think there's a consistency factor that he's got to improve in and take better care of the basketball. I saw some carelessness here of late and we've talked about it, but he's just a good basketball player. He's not going to jump off the page at anybody, but you're just going to look up at the end of the day and just say, "God, they're just better with him on the court."
When asked if Harris reminds him of any past players, Self had plenty to say about his talented point guard and how he compares to others that came before him.
“Yeah,” said Self. “I know what you mean. Somebody that can make a team a lot better without scoring the ball. You can maybe make a case for Travis Releford, like that a little bit. I'm just going off memory here. So, this is off the top of my head. Positively make a case for Aaron Miles, positively, maybe more so than any other guard we had. Whether Aaron scored two points or 16 points, it makes no difference. He just needs to be out there.
“Yeah, Russell (Robinson),” he added. “Yeah. Russell's a good call. Russell's a really good call, Chris (Theisen, SID). I told our team this. The best high school player, I believe that we've recruited still is Sherron Collins. And he didn't start, because Russell, the team was just really good when Russell was in the game. But it wasn't because Sherron did anything wrong. Sherron, as you guys remember, he broke his foot. We got on a roll, so Sherron settled into that six-man role, which was perfect for our team. As opposed to maybe Sherron starting and Russell not. But Russell was one of those kids that no matter what, God dang, there's just a security blanket out there when he was the game. That's a good call, Chris.”
Another minor setback for Jalen Coleman-Lands?
Jalen Coleman-Lands, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard from Indianapolis, Ind., after two games, is averaging 7.5 points per game. Currently, he’s shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 60.0 percent from behind the arc.
Coleman-Lands, who transferred in from Iowa State, has been dealing with an injured toe to start the season. He’s missed quite a bit of practice time but hasn’t missed any game action to date. Earlier today, Self indicated that Coleman-Lands injured the toe again on Tuesday.
“He hurt it yesterday, but he hopefully can practice today,” said Self. “But he makes really good progress and it's not like you need to set him out because in basketball there's a chance somebody can step on your toe at any time. It's not like it's keeping him from practice, but when it does happen, it's painful enough that it can knock him out of practice or do whatever for the rest of the day, which is what happened yesterday. But he's been good. He's been good. That's another thing. I told him this the other day, I said, "I know I'm on your butt, and I know those things.
“But I also know one other thing that I promise you I notice, is that you haven't complained one time,” he added. “You don't mope around. We know you're not 100%, you're probably at 80% and you get treatment all the time. You do everything you're supposed to do. And to me, that's a form of maturity and toughness." So, I see it. But it still hasn't allowed him to be who he is yet.”