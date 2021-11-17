Notebook: Bill Self talks Jalen Wilson, Jalen Coleman-Lands, and more

While addressing the media on Wednesday afternoon, Bill Self touched on a number of topics, including what Jalen Wilson will bring to the table when he returns.

Last season, Jalen Wilson, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward from Denton, Texas, averaged 11.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. In 31 games, he shot 41.2 percent from the field, 33.1 percent from behind the arc, and 63.0 percent from the free-throw line.

Wilson, after testing the NBA waters at the conclusion of last season, ultimately decided to return to Kansas for another season in Lawrence.

However, before this season started, Wilson, who entered the season as a redshirt sophomore, was suspended four games (one exhibition and the first four regular-season) after being arrested on suspicion of DUI at the beginning of the month.

While Wilson still has two more games to serve, Bill Self, on Wednesday afternoon, was asked how, if at all, Wilson will help KU’s ability to play at a faster pace this season?

“Yeah. Yeah. Jalen helps us with that,” said Self. “You guys will be pleasantly surprised at how much faster we play with Jalen in the game. Because of his ability to push, it's by far the best we have in transition. So, from a speed standpoint, puts pressure on everybody else to play a little faster, too. So yeah, we'd like to play faster, but the biggest thing is, I think our emphasis actually has been our half-court defense as much as anything. And I wish I could say it's getting better. I'm not sure that it is yet, but I think guys are getting a little bit more comfortable though.

“I think he was that way last year, but we didn't know to the extent that he could do it, probably,” he added. “I think he probably wanted to, but he's worked at it really hard this past… He told me during the off-season, he worked at it pretty hard. But he is, he's really good at bringing it guys. Right up there with some of the best that we've ever had. I think he'll definitely make us run and make us play faster.”





Not a slow start for David McCormack?

Through two games, David McCormack, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward from Norfolk, Va., is averaging 8.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, while leading the team with seven blocks. Last season, McCormack got off to somewhat of a slow start and, after just two games, it would appear that KU’s talented big man, who is 7-of-16 from the field and 2-of-7 from the free-throw line, is still searching for his rhythm, particularly on the offensive end of the court.

However, Self doesn’t believe that to be the case.

“I actually don't agree with you,” said Self. I think that he got off to a very slow start against Michigan State. The other day, he played pretty good, blocked five shots, active, the way that they played you weren't going to score inside and they swarmed him and things like that. So, I actually thought David played pretty well against Tarleton (State). Now, against Michigan State, not his best.

"But I thought he responded pretty well," he added. "I think so many times people equate playing well with numbers, and in some cases that is true. In some cases that is true. But David impacted that game the other day in a big way, probably as positively as I thought he possibly could going into with the matchup that he had.”