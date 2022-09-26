Bowl officials were in attendance for the Duke game and although there is no confirmation, you can expect more to be in Lawrence this weekend. After the Jayhawks beat Houston and moved to 3-0, they started showing up on several bowl projection list. Here are what different outlets are predicting over the last week: ESPN Schlabach- First Responder Bowl- KU vs Washington State

Bonagura:- AutoZone Liberty Bowl- Kansas vs. Ole Miss

College Football News Frisco Football Classic- Dec. 17, Frisco, Tex.

Kansas vs San Jose State

Athlon Sports Liberty Bowl- Dec. 28, Memphis, TN

Kansas vs. South Carolina

Action Network- Brett McMurphy Guaranteed Rate Bowl – Dec. 27, Phoenix, AZ

Kansas vs Illinois

CBS Armed Forces Bowl- Dec, 22, Fort Worth, Tex.

KU vs BYU

Pro Football Network Texas Bowl- Jan. 2, Arlington,. Tex.

Kansas vs Auburn

USA Today First Responder Bowl- Dec. 27, Dallas, Tex.

KU vs Washington State

Kyle Rakers, who holds an offer from the Jayhawks, attended the Duke game

Leipold has seen a positive response from recruits

With the successful start, Lance Leipold said he has seen positive response from recruits. I asked him if he and his staff have seen early returns from the 4-0 start. "It's been interesting, you know, it's been good people again are talking about it," Leipold said. "People are paying attention. They're seeing change. We had a large group here (Duke game). Even some surprises and, and stuff to come in and take it in. And some have been people who have been here before and they see a change." There were over 70 recruits who took an unofficial visit for the Duke game. They saw a sellout crowd and Leipold has noticed a difference talking to recruits the past couple weeks. "They see the crowd, they see the excitement, they see the potential of what, what, what this program can be," he said. "And it's exciting. It's still going take some work, but it's definitely been different. The last couple weeks on the phone, for sure.

Kyle Rakers talks about his visit for the Duke game

Kyle Rakers made the trip from Iowa to watch the Jayhawks play Duke. Rakers, an offensive lineman from Dowling High, in West Des Moines said the coaches showed him a lot of attention. "Just sitting with my family we had a constant rotation it seemed of coaches coming to talk to us which really me feel wanted and at home," Rakers told Jayhawk Slant. "The fans were absolutely electric. The stadium was jumping and it was great environment for my first time to Lawrence." Rakers holds an offer from the Jayhawks and was offered by Iowa State earlier this month. He likes what he has seen from Leipold and his staff since taking over the KU program. "I loved seeing all the fan engagement going on," he said. "I’m super impressed with what Coach Leipold and his staff have done with the program in the last wo years and I really hope they will stay in Lawrence." To see more from Rakers and get updates from other recruits who visited for the Duke game see our latest updated thread:



