Notebook: Braun, Wilson, and Harris talk Nevada win, defense, and more

Kansas returned to the court for the first time in 11 days Wednesday night after previously scheduled matchups with Colorado and Harvard fell through due to Covid-19 protocols and injuries. Opening the Nevada contest with an 8-0 run, the Jayhawks got off a strong note. Battling to sustain control throughout the first half, multiple names circulated the scoring throughout the first half. “We have so many weapons,” Braun said. “You’re going to see games where we just kind of put our foot down on people throughout the game.” “We got a lot of guys that are learning how to play with each other,” Braun added. “You’re probably seeing us get better as the games go on. We got guys like Jalen (Wilson) that are getting back in rhythm, once all those things come together you’re going to see us get better and better.” Braun racked up a 22-point performance against the Wolf Pack Wednesday night, his 10th straight double-digit appearance.

Learning to love the transition offense

The most exciting scenes from Wednesday’s game came from breakaway steals and loose balls: 23 points in transition that gave Kansas an extra push against Nevada. Wilson believes the Jayhawks have the tools on their belt to make these fast-break buckets a regular part of the offense. “I think with the shooters we have and guys that are good in transition, like Dajuan and me pushing the ball, and (Christian Braun) spotting up, it’s something we can do almost every single fast break.” Even just one year later, Braun says he’s seeing a difference his this team’s ability to bring power to the ball and make plays when the opportunity appears. “It’s different from last year,” Braun said. “This year we’re really good at transition. We’ve got a lot of guys that can push it and are confident and doing it themselves. We’re all pretty unselfish in transition, so I think we’re going to be a really transition team.”

Kansas racked up 23 points in transition against Nevada on Wednesday. (Denny Medley/USA Today Sports)

Defensive progress in the second half

A bulk of Kansas’ opportunities at the rim came from Nevada’s turnover output (21). The Jayhawks made gradual progress protecting the paint throughout the night but benefited greatly from the oppositions’ poor execution. Reflecting on his own performance, redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson talked about returning to the court and getting the defense back on track after the holiday break. “Individually, I’d say I was poor,” Wilson said. “We just figured out a little bit more, they played with us a little bit in the first half. We let them walk in a shot, stuff like that. But I think all around the team defense in the second half was a big turnaround.” Sophomore Dajuan Harris had a strong night on both ends of the floor, posting 14 points, hitting 2 three-point makes, and finding 2 steals along the way. “I feel like we could’ve closed out shooters more,” Harris said.“Our defense picked up the tempo and let the offense do so.” Looking to read the scouting report more closely, Braun says the defense will need to do a better job profiling scoring threats moving forward. “They had two guys that we had to really focus on,” Braun said. “We didn’t do a very good job at the start of the game. As the game goes on, we kind of warmed up a little bit and we throw a lot of guys at them.”

Wilson on staying patient, says he knows his role