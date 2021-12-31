Notebook: Braun, Wilson on taking the next step, bench support, and more

Kansas' non-conference schedule has been a series of building blocks so far this season. The Jayhawks (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) will have another opportunity to sharpen its edges Saturday when they host George Mason after postponing its conference opener vs. TCU. Coming off a strong win over Nevada, another replacement matchup, redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson doesn’t see the Patriots program as a pushover. “We’ve just gotta respect every opponent,” Wilson said. “We’re basketball players, so we’re able to adjust to any team. We grew up playing in tournaments not knowing who we play the next day, so it’s all just basketball at the end of the day.” Former Missouri Tiger Kim English is in his first season as head coach at George Mason. KU Junior Christian Braun said he’s familiar with English and his connections to the game and the Big 12. “I kind of grew up watching him a little bit, just in the rivalry,” Braun said. Braun continued: “Coach (Self) hasn’t talked about him much. He’ll kind of fill us in before the game and stuff like that. But I’ve heard great things. I’ve heard he’s doing a really good job. He’s got some big wins early in his career. It’s an exciting matchup for us but it’s also exciting for him.”

Jalen Wilson's looking to take the next step

While Wilson’s 2021-22 season got off to a shakier start than some may have hoped, he’s making valuable contributions in a role outside the starting five. A dependable rebounder, Wilson led Kansas in rebounds last season averaging nearly 8 per game. The Jayhawk says he drilled that element into his game before arriving on the college stage. “I tried to get into that my senior year of high school,” Wilson said. “(I) found my way just rebounding the ball and pushing it, starting to break, and stuff like that. Playing in transition, playing fast, it’s something I like to do.” Cleaning up the glass has helped Wilson gradually become a beneficial part of Kansas’ offensive groove over the past few games. “I like rebounding of course because it helps our team, especially on the offensive end,” Wilson said. “I feel like our offense is so much faster when we crash the boards like that.” Wilson talked further about embracing a different role than he may have expected prior to the beginning of the season. “I feel like I’ve been able to adjust well,” Wilson said. “Obviously it’s just been different for me, but as of late, these last couple games I’ve been trying to find different ways to affect the game and help my team.”

Jalen Wilson is finding his stride as the non-conference schedule wraps up. (Evert Nelson/Topeka Capitol-Journal)

Christian Braun talks leadership and bench support