Notebook: Braun, Wilson on taking the next step, bench support, and more
Kansas' non-conference schedule has been a series of building blocks so far this season. The Jayhawks (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) will have another opportunity to sharpen its edges Saturday when they host George Mason after postponing its conference opener vs. TCU.
Coming off a strong win over Nevada, another replacement matchup, redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson doesn’t see the Patriots program as a pushover.
“We’ve just gotta respect every opponent,” Wilson said. “We’re basketball players, so we’re able to adjust to any team. We grew up playing in tournaments not knowing who we play the next day, so it’s all just basketball at the end of the day.”
Former Missouri Tiger Kim English is in his first season as head coach at George Mason. KU Junior Christian Braun said he’s familiar with English and his connections to the game and the Big 12.
“I kind of grew up watching him a little bit, just in the rivalry,” Braun said.
Braun continued: “Coach (Self) hasn’t talked about him much. He’ll kind of fill us in before the game and stuff like that. But I’ve heard great things. I’ve heard he’s doing a really good job. He’s got some big wins early in his career. It’s an exciting matchup for us but it’s also exciting for him.”
Jalen Wilson's looking to take the next step
While Wilson’s 2021-22 season got off to a shakier start than some may have hoped, he’s making valuable contributions in a role outside the starting five.
A dependable rebounder, Wilson led Kansas in rebounds last season averaging nearly 8 per game. The Jayhawk says he drilled that element into his game before arriving on the college stage.
“I tried to get into that my senior year of high school,” Wilson said. “(I) found my way just rebounding the ball and pushing it, starting to break, and stuff like that. Playing in transition, playing fast, it’s something I like to do.”
Cleaning up the glass has helped Wilson gradually become a beneficial part of Kansas’ offensive groove over the past few games.
“I like rebounding of course because it helps our team, especially on the offensive end,” Wilson said. “I feel like our offense is so much faster when we crash the boards like that.”
Wilson talked further about embracing a different role than he may have expected prior to the beginning of the season.
“I feel like I’ve been able to adjust well,” Wilson said. “Obviously it’s just been different for me, but as of late, these last couple games I’ve been trying to find different ways to affect the game and help my team.”
Christian Braun talks leadership and bench support
Both Braun and Ochai Agbaji have been Kansas’ dynamic scorers since the season tipped off. The pair have posted double-digit performances in each of the last 10 showings, the first two Jayhawks to do so since 1997.
Braun took the opportunity to commend Agbaji for grabbing ahold of the leadership role and helping fuel the team’s drive so far.
“Everybody on the team right now is kind of feeding off Ochai a little bit,” Braun said.
“I’ve said it a couple of times,” he added. “He opens the floor for everybody else on the team. We’re kind of feeding off what he’s doing. He’s been great, lighting up from three, playing confidently. Just being who he is, who he’s turned into. I’m excited to see him trust his work and keep going forward.”
Kansas has been looking for an increase in production off the bench. Aware of the talent available, Braun says the pieces are there to pull things together and start to see an uptick from those Jayhawks checking in.
“We’ve seen them prove in practice that they can do it,” Braun said. “And we’ve even seen in games. They’ve been really big for us and Michigan State they were really big for us.”
Braun continued: “They’ve proven in practice and games they can do it, maybe it’s just more consistent. Maybe some of them need more confidence. You’re going to see a more defining role from people coming up. I can tell you from my freshman year, I wasn’t really confident until conference play with what my role was. You’ll see guys figure out what their role is and start playing better and better.”