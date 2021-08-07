Notebook: Brian Borland on timing, communication, and Big 12

Brian Borland has spent his past six years coaching defense with Lance Leipold at Buffalo. After leading the Mid-American Conference in total defense in 2020, he'll be running off a clean slate in Lawrence this season. In just Day 3 of fall camp, Borland is looking for players who are ready to put the negative past behind them and dial into the new direction. "We're looking for guys that are buying in to what we're trying to give to them," He said. "And that's, you know, a lot of that is effort, strain finish, just some of those basic fundamental things. I really feel like, I feel like as we're buying into those kinds of things, I think we're making a heck of a lot of progress." He continued: "I can't really complain about where we're at right now, it's probably probably better than maybe I would have even have anticipated based on really not having any kind of preparation beforehand."

Working against the clock

Borland said they are looking for players who will buy in

The Jayhawks fronted the worst defense in the Big 12 last year and ranked near the bottom of all division one schools in the stats. Borland, like the rest of Leipold's staff, arrived in Lawrence at a very odd time and was expected to move at breakneck speed to get loose ends together. He understands that timing is everything in college football and is working to get the most essential parts of the playbook down ahead of Week 1. "Yeah, I certainly think there's a sense of urgency that goes along with that," Borland said. "Right, everybody knows it. And, and, you know, we're, we're probably not, you know, we're not throwing 100% of the playbook at them, I think there's certain things we're just holding off of holding off of until, you know, such time that we can probably absorb it." Borland's schemes and tactics will be a fresh change of pace for this season. He's hoping to nail down the essentials right away, which should help fine-tuning down the stretch of the season. "We have different packages, that we evolved to different personnel packages, based on a lot of things, but our concepts generally stay the same." He continued: "I think once you learn the basic core of it, the other things that we branch off into are pretty easy to grasp, because he can always say, this is new, but it's it's just like, this other thing that we already know."

Communication in the secondary

There's a mixture of returning and new safeties that will impact the defense this fall. Borland has set expectations of what he's looking for from his safety group and is aiming to establish communication as a standard. "There's obviously things I always want. I always want guys to do things better," He said. "We got to be better communicators back there, right now. I think I know what's going on. I'm not completely sure all the time." Taking advantage of the given situation, Borland looks at this as a learning opportunity and is working to round off communication issues as a team. "I tend to think guys tend to hold back you know, we got just hate talking about speaking with the chest all the time, right," He said. "And even if you're wrong, let's all be wrong together. Instead of some on one page, someone or so we got to communicate better."

Transitioning to the Big 12