Notebook: Charlot resilient, QB still competing, recruiting
When Daylon Charlot transferred from Alabama a lot of people expected immediate production. After a position change to safety and now back to receiver Charlot is starting to get more involved in the offense.
Against Texas Tech he led the team with 67 yards receiving. The week before against West Virginia he had an 18-yard touchdown catch.
"Daylon Charlot showed up for us last week, made some nice plays.," Kansas head coach David Beaty said. "Very proud of him. He's a testament to just resilience and continuing to work."
Charlot played 38 snaps against Texas Tech and graded out as the second best offensive player according to the Pro Football Focus grades. Beaty was asked if that could lead to a bigger role this week.
" I think it will but we will see," Beaty said. "I think it's all going to be earned. There's nothing different. And the thing is about Daylon is I take my hat off to him. He had a lot of things that he had to get better at. And he's worked diligently to get there."
No word on the quarterback for TCU
Beaty is staying mum on the quarterback for this week. Peyton Bender went the distance last week playing every snap.
"We'll continue to work just like we do every week," Beaty said. "I want to see them compete in practice just like we always do. I want to see them continue to build off of the confidence they have right now and what we're doing. Them seeing the picture and the game plan of what we're looking at."
Beaty careful on information for 2019 recruiting
Right now the Jayhawks have one, known commitment on the board.
But that doesn't mean the staff isn't building relationships with recruits. There has been recent news of offers going out but some of that information Beaty wants to keep inside the program.
"I can't talk specifics (due to NCAA rules)," Beaty said. "There's guys running all over the fields in places and in the SEC of guys that were committed to us. We've got to learn from that. So being very smart about how we do things and making sure that we're just not the guys that just put people on radars."
Beaty said they have identified their needs for the next class but will have to put the class together without a full compliment of scholarships.
"We are very pointed and direct about who and what our needs are," he said. "We don't have a whole lot to give, believe it or not. So it's one of those deals where knowing exactly what you need and what your needs are, are very important."