When Daylon Charlot transferred from Alabama a lot of people expected immediate production. After a position change to safety and now back to receiver Charlot is starting to get more involved in the offense. Against Texas Tech he led the team with 67 yards receiving. The week before against West Virginia he had an 18-yard touchdown catch. "Daylon Charlot showed up for us last week, made some nice plays.," Kansas head coach David Beaty said. "Very proud of him. He's a testament to just resilience and continuing to work." Charlot played 38 snaps against Texas Tech and graded out as the second best offensive player according to the Pro Football Focus grades. Beaty was asked if that could lead to a bigger role this week. " I think it will but we will see," Beaty said. "I think it's all going to be earned. There's nothing different. And the thing is about Daylon is I take my hat off to him. He had a lot of things that he had to get better at. And he's worked diligently to get there."

Beaty said Charlot could see an increased role

No word on the quarterback for TCU

Beaty is staying mum on the quarterback for this week. Peyton Bender went the distance last week playing every snap. "We'll continue to work just like we do every week," Beaty said. "I want to see them compete in practice just like we always do. I want to see them continue to build off of the confidence they have right now and what we're doing. Them seeing the picture and the game plan of what we're looking at."

Beaty careful on information for 2019 recruiting