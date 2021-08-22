Notebook: Chris Simpson wants LB to be versatile, talks fall camp

Proud of the progress his group is making at fall camp, linebackers coach Chris Simpson is in an optimistic mood sitting less than two weeks out from the season opener.

Starting from scratch in a lot of areas, Simpson's been looking for consistent growth to help him build more confidence in choosing what he should tackle next.

Addressing the media following practice No. 15, Simpson says his players are making noticeable strides on the field and are starting to pull it together from a mental standpoint.

"It's really a matter of picking up some of the things schematically that we're trying to do," he said. "But it's not just how we do what we do. It's how we do it as well. And I really think they're doing a great job having that mentality where we're going to do something better today than we did yesterday."

Turning his linebackers into versatile position players has been one of Simpson's main goals at camp. He wants to have multiple different defenders be able to make transitions and not skip a beat.

If it isn't right away, he'd like to build a linebacker corp that changes confidently and believes a few skillsets on his list exist already within the group.

"At some point in time we'll try to get more guys like that," Simpson said.

He continued: "If not, there are already guys here that can be dual trained. There's a number of guys right now that I think could probably play more than one position. But it's really a matter of how fast they pick things up."