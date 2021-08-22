Notebook: Chris Simpson wants LB to be versatile, talks fall camp
Proud of the progress his group is making at fall camp, linebackers coach Chris Simpson is in an optimistic mood sitting less than two weeks out from the season opener.
Starting from scratch in a lot of areas, Simpson's been looking for consistent growth to help him build more confidence in choosing what he should tackle next.
Addressing the media following practice No. 15, Simpson says his players are making noticeable strides on the field and are starting to pull it together from a mental standpoint.
"It's really a matter of picking up some of the things schematically that we're trying to do," he said. "But it's not just how we do what we do. It's how we do it as well. And I really think they're doing a great job having that mentality where we're going to do something better today than we did yesterday."
Turning his linebackers into versatile position players has been one of Simpson's main goals at camp. He wants to have multiple different defenders be able to make transitions and not skip a beat.
If it isn't right away, he'd like to build a linebacker corp that changes confidently and believes a few skillsets on his list exist already within the group.
"At some point in time we'll try to get more guys like that," Simpson said.
He continued: "If not, there are already guys here that can be dual trained. There's a number of guys right now that I think could probably play more than one position. But it's really a matter of how fast they pick things up."
Simpson may give Rich Miller multiple roles
Looking to place his guys in multiple spots, Simpson said junior Buffalo transfer Rich Miller could be one of those linebackers moving back and forth.
He trusts Miller's experience from Buffalo and says he'll be up to the task here at Kansas.
"Rich's is one of those guys, he was that guy for us at Buffalo, he's gonna be that guy for here," Simpson said. "Rich's a phenomenal leader, that's part of why he's here is because of what he can do for us both on and off the field."
Miller saw action in all seven games with the Bulls last season, totaling 13 tackles after mainly showing up on special teams the year before.
Having someone knowledgeable of Simpson's schemes will be a definite booster for the group and should aid the process of creating a "dual-threat" type of linebacker.
He likes what he sees from Nick Channel and Gavin Potter
There's a handful of experienced Jayhawks Coach Simpson has his eyes on too. He believes his returning linebackers have been showing resilience from last year and have been growing during fall camp.
Both Nick Channel and Gavin Potter have made an excellent impression on Simpson these few couple weeks and are standing out as a pair of quick-leaners.
Simpson commented on Channel's ability to move from the book to the field, saying he's making smart choices for his growth.
"Student of the game," he said. "I think his GPA translates to the field. And I've had guys like Nick in the past that, that that can understand what they need to do and then put themselves in a great position to do it. So he certainly does that. There are certain things that he does as well as anybody and I'm encouraged by that."
He also gave some solid notes on Potter as well, saying the junior has been very receptive throughout the learning process.
"Gavin's really smart," Simpson said. "He's picking things up really well."
He continued: "He asks questions, he wants to know why. I want guys to know why I try to teach guys why. He's doing a phenomenal job there. And he's played a lot of football here. So so he understands things about the conference and the speed of what we're going to see."
Excited for Taiwan Berryhill and Cornell Wheeler
In the more youthful corner of the linebackers group, returning sophomore Taiwan Berryhill and Michigan redshirt freshman transfer Cornell Wheeler have been giving Coach Simpson quite a bit to think about as well.
He first commented on Berryhill's athleticism, saying he was one of the more gifted players he's seen so far.
"He's one of the more talented guys in the room," Simpson said. "Because he has that combination of size, speed, strength, those types of things."
But Simpson believes there's still some runway left and that his maturity will be fun to see down the stretch of his college career.
He's still developing and maturing. He's still young but he's very talented. I'm excited, not just for Taiwan right now for this year, but in the years to come."
When asked about Wheeler, Simpson says he's making a smooth transition and expects the former Wolverine to contribute this season.
"Cornell's doing a good job," he said. "He's trying to assimilate, not just us as a staff, but the locker room as well."
He continued: "Love his effort. Love his 'want to'. He's going to do some things to help us this year. And in the years to come again, very young player. He's still got all his eligibility left."