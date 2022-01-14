Notebook: Christian Braun talks Martin's absence, West Virginia, and more

As the Big 12 schedule kicks into high gear, Kansas is playing much more competitive basketball. Edging past Iowa State in the final 0:07 was a strong example of just how heated these matchups can become in the months ahead. Preparing for another solid test against West Virginia on Saturday, junior Christian Braun says the Jayhawks are going to need to grow comfortable without the support of super senior Remy Martin (knee) as their calendar beefs up. “I think we knew going into the conference schedule the scoring was going to tighten up,” Braun said. “Games are more physical,” he added. “I think a little bit is we also don’t have Remy. He definitely adds shotmaking, getting downhill and speed, although we have done it without him so I think that we expected it to tighten up anyways.” Braun dropped 13 points against the Cyclones this past Tuesday, hitting just 2 of 6 shots from behind the arc. He knows the spark Martin can bring to the offense but believes it’s important that the group can fend for themselves. “Without Remy, I think it’s been slower than usual,” Braun said. “But we need to learn how to win games playing defense and I think against Iowa State, especially in the second half, we should that we can do that.”

Working around Remy Martin's absence, prepping for WVU

Kansas will welcome a competitive, proven Bob Huggins team to Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, and with Martin remaining in “day-to-day status”, Braun and company will still need to navigate the offense without their high-energy teammate. Braun is well-aware of the talented skillset West Virginia is bringing to the court and sees protecting sophomore Dajuan Harris as a vital part of the scheme. “I think all of us are capable of bringing the ball up the court if we need to,” Braun said. “We just got to help Dajuan, they’re going to try and to pressure him, West Virginia’s always been like that.” Crediting Ochai Agbaji with carrying some of the load, Braun’s looking for his senior teammate’s leadership to propel younger names, like Harris, into the Big 12 schedule. “Ochai is going to take a lot of pressure off a lot just by hitting shots and being a coach,” Braun said. “If we can do those things, keep playing downhill and not have to worry about the offense as much, score in transition, I think that’ll help Dajaun too.” Welcoming Bobby Pettiford back into the offense, Braun will also be working to find opportunities for the freshman to dive back into the offense and find his own rhythm. “Bobby’s been great,” Braun said. “He didn’t get much practice time going into the last game and he’s going to keep learning and conference play is going to be tough at first for him but we all knew that.”

Christian Braun expects more of himself in Big 12 play. (Jay Biggerstaff/USA Today Sports)

Defensive adjustments and tweaks

Correcting defensive miscues has been on Kansas' "to do" list and will likely take up large chunks of practice time ahead of Saturday’s matchup with West Virginia. Through his lens, Braun believes hammering in the fine details can pay dividends for the Jayhawks’ defense. “I think they’re just little things,” Braun said. “There are some switches that we could clean up, just communicating earlier but every team in the country has those things going on right now.” But it isn’t to say Braun hasn’t noticed a difference in his team’s defensive presence. He says his performance has been part of the issue and expects more from himself as well. “I think that we’re a little bit behind where we are normally,” Braun said. “But we got guys that are starting to buy in and really work. And I’ll say for myself, I’m better offensively this year, but I know that I can be better defensively. So I’ll take a lot of the blame for that and say I can get better and I can play harder on the defensive end.”

KJ Adams is finding his role on the floor