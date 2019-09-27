On Thursday, Kansas kicked off the 2019-20 season with its first practice of the year.

College basketball is finally back. Late on Thursday afternoon, Kansas opened up the 2019-20 season with its first practice of the year. Shortly thereafter, head coach Bill Self spoke to a handful of reporters outside the University of Kansas men’s basketball practice facility.

Not surprisingly, Self was asked what the last couple of days have been like, from just an emotional standpoint?

“It's been okay,” said Self. “You know, nothing that's happened isn't anything that we didn't expect some form of that. So, I'm not saying we expected the exact details, but no, everything's been fine. It's kind of been business as usual, to be honest.

“And today was really good to get on the court; the guys worked their tails off today. We had a really good first day; very encouraged leaving out here after today.”

First day of practice was a success

With all of the news concerning the University of Kansas men’s basketball team, especially this past week, being reported by media outlets all across the United States, it wouldn’t come as a surprise at all if there were some distractions to open up the 2019-20 season.

However, Self doesn’t expect that to be the case with this team. In fact, he made it clear on Thursday that practice was great and, more importantly, he doesn’t expect the recent allegations to cause any distractions this season.

“I'd say energy, effort... also, execution wasn't great, obviously, but it wasn't awful by any stretch,” said Self after practice. “I mean, there's been days where the walls got as much practice catching the ball as actually hands did, and that was only the case a few times a day. So, I just thought we looked better and we look like we were a year older, obviously, than what we were last year when we finished.

“I don't think it'll be any distraction for players. None of our players that we have in our program are involved; so, no matter what anybody says, none are involved. But I do think it could become bad if I'm not very mature about it. And so, and I plan on being very mature about this, and I'm planning on coaching this team harder and better than I have any team that I've had here at Kansas. So, I don't see it as being a distraction at all, from the players' standpoint, and I see as being a gift to me from a personal standpoint, that it'll motivate me in a pretty competitive way.”

Self has high expectations for this team

The expectations couldn’t be any higher for the 2019-20 team. With a roster that includes the likes of Marcus Garrett, Devon Dotson, Christian Braun, Isaiah Moss, Jalen Wilson, Tristan Enaruna, Silvio De Sousa, Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack, Udoka Azubuike, and Mitch Lightfoot, Kansas will likely enter the season ranked as one of the top three teams in college basketball.

The Jayhawks, without question, have a chance to have a special season.

“I think that we're going to have a terrific basketball team,” said Self. “And I think this team, obviously like any player that's played here, has represented this university in a very first-class way, and they deserve the support. And you know, our players believe that'll happen because we've got the best fans in the country.

“People always can be concerned about the future. All areas are having news depending on what's happening with anybody personally in their life. You can be concerned about the future... which I think that that can certainly be the case here, but I don't think it should take away one bit from what's getting ready to happen this year, and that's putting a team on the floor that's going to be awfully fun to watch and support.”

Marcus Garrett to backup Devon Dotson when necessary

When Issac McBride made the decision to transfer from Kansas earlier in the week, it didn’t appear to have any impact on Self’s plans for the backup point guard position going into the season.

When asked about McBride on Thursday, Self made it clear that it was Garrett, not McBride, that was going to serve as the backup point guard this season.

“Nothing,” said Self when asked when losing Issac McBride does to the point guard position. “He wasn't a point anyway. Marcus was probably going to be our backup point regardless. Matt, you know, people equate... I get such a kick out of this... well, he's a point guard because he's not very tall. Or he's a big guy because he's tall. I mean, everybody's skillset is different, and Mackie's skill set was one in which he... he was a scorer and not an initiator so much.

“So, I wasn't really looking at him to be that anyway, but Marcus, it'll get put him an opportunity to play back there some. I think he's very excited.”