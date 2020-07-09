JayhawkSlant - Notebook: Coleman has NFL, NBA dreams, Grier down to eight

When Keon Coleman went into his decision-making process to pick a school, playing both sports was the key factor. In the end, he felt the Kansas coaches could get him to the next level in whatever sport he chooses.

“The big thing was the relationship with the coaches, and the way they're going to use me,” Coleman said. “I think I can get there and be successful and make it to the NFL. And they also give me the chance to make it to the NBA, too, if that works out. Kansas had the full package I wanted.”

Coleman, who held 30 offers, narrowed his choice to Kansas, Oklahoma, and South Carolina. It was Kansas passing game coordinator Emmett Jones who stayed consistent with him in the recruiting process.

“He was a big part of it all,” Coleman said. “My mom really likes him. My whole family does. He’s a cool person. He never gave up and me feel Kansas wanted me the most.”

While football was a driving force in the final decision, Coleman also weighed in the basketball side. He did a Zoom call with Kansas head coach Bill Self who told him he has the ability to play basketball at the Big 12 level.

The confidence from Self helped the Jayhawks chances on the basketball side.

“It was cool to know I'm going to be able to play basketball at a high level too, that I know I can compete at,” Coleman said. “Coach Self has that confidence in me that I can do it.”