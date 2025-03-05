Notebook: Dan Fitzgerald on fan support, starting pitching, lineup depth

“There was so many things that the student section did that were creative and kind of first-time things, and I hope a bunch of them stick,” Fitzgerald said. “I thought the sign was awesome, and I thought it was a special moment.”

The Kansas students have been a driving factor in creating a baseball culture. They brought a banner reading “Beware of the Hog” to the ballpark on Friday and have started developing traditions.

“It’s very rare that you have to work really hard to tone them down,” Fitzgerald said. “I told them the other day I said ‘Hey guys, the fans are incredible, the energy’s amazing– that doesn’t turn the plate into 20 inches wide…’ We have to slow down and just go a pitch at a time.”

The crowd was large not only in number but also in energy. They made their voices heard all weekend, and Fitzgerald said he was hoarse from yelling so loud to get his players' attention.

“It’s an incredible home-field advantage,” Fitzgerald said. “Our guys love it. It’s very unique, and I’ve coached some amazing places and in some incredible environments, and I experienced stuff last weekend I haven’t experienced in a game.”

Outside of the series win that continued Kansas’ red-hot start to the season, the story of the weekend was the crowds at Hoglund Ballpark. Kansas had crowds of 1,504, 2,078 and 1,381 for the three games at Hoglund. The 1,504 fans for the home opener were the biggest opening day crowd since Kansas baseball started tracking attendance records.

Dan Fitzgerald met with the media on Wednesday, discussing the support he’s seen from the fans, the play of the starting pitchers, and the depth of the lineup.

Kansas baseball is out to a 10-1 start after a series over Omaha this past weekend. Rowdy crowds flocked to Hoglund Ballpark as the Jayhawks took two games in front of the home crowd.

Not worried about Dominic Voegele’s struggles, starters racking up innings

The preseason Big 12 Pitcher of the Year hasn’t flown out of the gates, allowing 12 runs over 14.2 innings during his first three starts. Fitzgerald said Voegele “is not on any list that I’m really concerned about.” Voegele is still averaging 13.3 Ks/9, but Fitzgerald thinks Voegele’s breaking stuff could be sharper.

“When Dom has his curveball going, he’s as good as anyone in the country, and you know, he’s really fought his way through two starts– three starts,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s been great, he just hasn’t been as sharp as he’s been; and yet he’s still pitching [at] a really high level.”

Voegele, Manning West and Cooper Moore have done a good job tallying innings, and Patrick Steitz has continued to develop a workload coming off Tommy John. Fitzgerald said the key to a successful team is getting deep into games, and Kansas has done a good job so far.

“The key to any team’s success in college baseball, in the big leagues, in whatever is innings pitched by a starting staff,” Fitzgerald said. “That’s the makings of a really good starting staff in terms of innings pitched.”





Derek Cerda’s return boosts lineup and defense

Cerda missed the first two series, making his first appearance against Omaha. He went 3/10 over the weekend with two doubles and also tallied five walks.

“His presence is huge,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s an on-base guy, and you know, he’s gonna pick his spots too where he needs to drive the ball.”

The Western Oklahoma State transfer slotted into center field and made his presence felt, picking up an outfield assist on Sunday as he ranged into the gap and threw out the runner trying to tag from first.

“He’s as good as any center fielder in the country,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s certainly as good as anyone I’ve ever coached, and I’ve been blessed to coach some great ones.”

Cerda has also taken over the leadoff spot in the lineup, where his ability to see pitches has proved impactful. Fitzgerald said leading off in baseball is “a bit of an art,” and Cerda has done a good job working counts and getting on base.

“I think it takes a special patience to go up and be able to work that at-bat,” Fitzgerald said. “I think he’s huge in the lead off spot, and he’s just a tremendous competitor.”





Chase Diggins at catcher strengthens the lineup, not expected to be an everyday thing

Diggins made an emergency appearance at catcher in the ninth inning of the game on Thursday after pinch hitters and defensive substitutions took both of the Jayhawks’ regular catchers out of the game. The infielder by trade then started Friday’s game behind the dish as well.

“We had messed with Chase back there enough to know that he’s such a really good athlete and a really good baseball player,” Fitzgerald said. “The more and more we watched him, the more we were like, well, he does all the things that we need him to do.”

Catchers Max Soliz Jr. and Ian Francis have struggled at the plate to start the season, with both hitting under the Mendoza line. Having Diggins as a catching option boosts Kansas’ lineup, but Fitzgerald still wants Soliz and Francis as the primary option.

“Chase saw it as an opportunity to strengthen our lineup,” Fitzgerald said. “I hope it’s not an everyday thing. We need Max and Ian to go, and I have full confidence that they will.”