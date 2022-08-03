Notebook: Daniels poised for starting QB job, Bean talks backup role

It didn’t come as much surprise when Kansas coach Lance Leipold named junior Jalon Daniels his probable starter on the first day of fall camp. Since recovering from ankle surgery, Daniels has been the main conversation in the quarterback room and was one of four players in attendance at Big 12 Media Days in July.

Leipold called upon now redshirt senior Jason Bean to lead the offense in last year’s season opener – a time when the coaching staff was still running off a crash course of the program, they’ve since spent a full offseason this summer preparing.

Battling for the starting gig hasn’t skewed Daniels and Bean’s relationship though, instead providing a healthy dynamic for both athletes to continue growing alongside the team.

“We’re very tight, especially outside of football,” Daniels said. “We don’t really worry about all that stuff because we know at the end of the day, it’s not in our hands. It’s in the coaches’ hands.”

It’s hard to imagine Daniels would’ve pulled his redshirt had not both Bean and former quarterback Miles Kendrick – now at New Mexico – sustained last-season injuries in the same week against Kansas State.

When Daniels delivered KU a jolt of energy late last season, all eyes were on the redshirt-turned-starter after the Jayhawks topped Texas in Austin in Week 10. The program has regularly struggled to answer its quarterback situation, and for Leipold to have a high level of confidence in Daniels this early all but secures the third-year quarterback the job.

Daniels shared his perspective of a quarterback’s responsibility Wednesday, saying the demand is always high – whether you hold the top job or not.

“If you play quarterback, you chose to play position and you chose to have that type of pressure on your back,” Daniels said. “You’re supposed to know the players, you’re supposed to know the playbook better than everybody else. I don’t really look at it as pressure, I look at it as, ‘That’s my job. I’m supposed to do that.’”