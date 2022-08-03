Notebook: Daniels poised for starting QB job, Bean talks backup role
It didn’t come as much surprise when Kansas coach Lance Leipold named junior Jalon Daniels his probable starter on the first day of fall camp. Since recovering from ankle surgery, Daniels has been the main conversation in the quarterback room and was one of four players in attendance at Big 12 Media Days in July.
Leipold called upon now redshirt senior Jason Bean to lead the offense in last year’s season opener – a time when the coaching staff was still running off a crash course of the program, they’ve since spent a full offseason this summer preparing.
Battling for the starting gig hasn’t skewed Daniels and Bean’s relationship though, instead providing a healthy dynamic for both athletes to continue growing alongside the team.
“We’re very tight, especially outside of football,” Daniels said. “We don’t really worry about all that stuff because we know at the end of the day, it’s not in our hands. It’s in the coaches’ hands.”
It’s hard to imagine Daniels would’ve pulled his redshirt had not both Bean and former quarterback Miles Kendrick – now at New Mexico – sustained last-season injuries in the same week against Kansas State.
When Daniels delivered KU a jolt of energy late last season, all eyes were on the redshirt-turned-starter after the Jayhawks topped Texas in Austin in Week 10. The program has regularly struggled to answer its quarterback situation, and for Leipold to have a high level of confidence in Daniels this early all but secures the third-year quarterback the job.
Daniels shared his perspective of a quarterback’s responsibility Wednesday, saying the demand is always high – whether you hold the top job or not.
“If you play quarterback, you chose to play position and you chose to have that type of pressure on your back,” Daniels said. “You’re supposed to know the players, you’re supposed to know the playbook better than everybody else. I don’t really look at it as pressure, I look at it as, ‘That’s my job. I’m supposed to do that.’”
Daniels talks WR Luke Grimm, OC Andy Kotelnicki
KU returns key receiver targets Lawrence Arnold, Trevor Wilson, and Luke Grimm to its offensive scheme, alongside promising Minnesota transfer Douglas Emilien.
Multiple receivers saw limited action last year, something Daniels believes will change with more playbook familiarity in year two. Daniel admitted that he’d been looking for simply an open target last season, often targeting former receiver Kwamie Lassiter Jr.
“I was really just throwing it to the open receiver,” Daniels said. “(Lassiter) had a lot of receptions because he got open.”
Grimm, a junior, has built some chemistry with the Lawndale product since his first year at KU.
“I feel like it’s always been natural,” Daniels said of his relationship with Grimm. “He was my first true freshman connection. When we played Kansas State my freshman year, that was the first true freshman I was able to complete a pass to. Ever since then, we’ve just been having a great relationship.”
Daniels has been working directly with offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki to broaden his comfortability with the new and existing package of targets.
“I feel comfortable enough to go to (Kotelnicki) and ask him, ‘Alright Coach, I feel like this play will work on this down. I feel like if we do this, in this situation, it’ll work.’ He and I just have that connection. We’re able to talk like that.”
Jason Bean on QB room depth backing up Daniels
Sticking with the KU program after fronting the offense last season, Bean returns this fall in what appears to be a second-string role. Leipold has been adamant about not ruling anything out starter-wise, but it’s safe to assume Bean won’t be the guy, at this time.
The competition within his room has fueled Bean throughout the offseason.
“I’m excited that we have this much depth at the position,” Bean said. “I think it’s only going to make me better and the other guys in the position better.”
Bean threw for 1,252 yards and six touchdowns last year. He’d also contribute on the ground with 92 rushes for 400 yards, crossing the endzone twice for the Jayhawks.
Transferring to Lawrence from North Texas in March 2021, Bean joined Daniels last season during an uncertain transition. The pair both learned a new system and watched the program project itself on an optimistic path heading into the offseason.
“I consider Jalon one of my closest friends on this team,” Bean said. “I think whoever gets to start, I’m here for whatever. I’m here to help him in any way he needs. We’re close, so I think there’s no animosity between either of us. I just want this team to be moving in the right direction.”