JayhawkSlant - Notebook: Defense played well, QB decisions loom

The Kansas defense put together a performance that was good enough to win. Just a week ago Texas Tech put up 500 yards and 44 points on Oklahoma State. On Saturday in Lubbock, the Kansas defense held the Red Raiders to 16 points and forced four turnovers. “I thought they played hard from start to finish and I thought that they hustled,” Miles said. “We need to tackle a little bit more crisply, but other than that, I'm really proud with their efforts.” KU officials announced before the game defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot wouldn’t coach due to COVID-19 protocol. Safeties coach Jordan Peterson filled in for Eliot. “I thought Jordan Peterson did a really nice job putting the game plan in a spot where a great majority of the defense could understand it and handle it and do well,” Miles said. “With a new caller, which is very difficult to do. So, I thought that aspect went really well, and I liked how the kids responded too.”

Offense struggled in a winnable game

The defense did what they could to get the Jayhawks their first win of the season, but the offense fell a little short. They did manage one touchdown drive that was capped off by Daniel Hishaw’s run, but that was the only touchdown they scored. Miles Kendrick started and went wire-to-wire for Kansas finishing 17of-29 for just 102 yards. Part of that decision came after Kendrick gave the offense momentum when he entered the TCU game last week. “The spark that he gave us when he came in the game late last week and he continued to have a really pretty good practice week,” Miles said. “So, we figured we'd give him a shot and he made some significant plays and gave us some rushing yards from the quarterback that we hadn't had in a while. And that was the reason.” Even with the game on the line and within striking distance Miles said the decision was made to keep going with Kendrick. “Well, I gave thought to it, but I kind of liked the flow that Dearman was in and I didn't want to change it,” Miles said.

Kendrick's final pass was over the hands of Takulve Williams (USA Today)

As injuries mount, Miles proud of the team