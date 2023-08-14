Taiwo Onatolu has a lot on his plate in fall camp. He is coaching defense, working with defensive ends and then shifts over to special teams as the coordinator. There is a lot of work involved but he gets a lot of assistance to make it work. Onatolu said Chris Simpson oversees the punt team, Jonathan Wallace is on kick return and Jordan Peterson handles the punt return team. Lance Leipold made headlines in the offseason hiring Sean Snyder. He built a reputation as one of the best special teams coaches in college football under his father, Bill at Kansas State. Zac Barton and Aaron Miller are analysts who also play a big role in special teams. “Those guys are doing a good job and we've got really good special teams, analysts, Coach Miller, Coach Barton, and then Coach Snyder obviously,” Onatolu said. “(They) got a lot of input. We're putting all our ideas together and we'll get the best guys ready and have the best guys out there.”

Although Snyder is not one of the on-field coaches he has made an impact with his knowledge on special teams. “He's awesome,” Onatolu said. “I mean a guy, 30 plus years’ experience. It's funny sitting on this end, you hear about the guy when you're going against him. He's a wealth of knowledge and that's been definitely beneficial for us. Just little things here and there. It's been great.” Onatolu said the special teams is heating up and there has been good competition in fall camp. He wants the players to continue to compete before they make decisions on starting jobs. “We still have a couple weeks here,” he said. “It's getting a little bit down to the wire, but we still have some time. Not just necessarily a scrimmage format but practice every day.” He keeps his focus on both titles and quickly turns to the defensive ends. One of the big challenges is finding players to replace Lonnie Phelps, who led the team in sacks last year. “I think it will be by committee,” he said. “Hayden Hatcher is a guy that's been around, he's a fast athletic kid. Austin Booker does a great job too. Lonnie was a little bit different last year with some of his skill sets. But I think we've got some length this year and that can be effective in the pass rush. I think by committee. Jereme (Robinson) does a great job, so we have some guys that can get the job done.”

Has Austin Booker surpassed expectations... He came here in the spring, he was spinning a little bit, trying to figure out the defense. Really hard on himself, just going through spring ball, going through the summer. And now transitioning into fall camp, he's really picked up the playbook and now he's really rising. Really excited about him. How has Patrick Joyner looked... Patrick's been coming along. He didn't get through spring, he didn't do a whole lot in spring ball. This fall camp he's finally put the pads on and he's moving around. We're loading him up on reps. He's a guy that probably played 600-700 snaps last year at Utah State. So he's a guy we're going to need and he's a veteran, he's played a lot of football and he's a tough, physical guy. He's been doing really good too as well. What have you seen from Jereme Robinson... He's a quiet guy and he's really taken on that leadership role. He's not a yeller, not that kind of leader, but he's more by example. But he's been opening up being more verbal. He's been here a long time - longer than any of us -and he's got a lot of knowledge. He's a really sharp, really technical player, so he's bringing some of the young guys and some of the new guys along. He feels it's his time and he's going to take that. Even last year not being a starter, he still played starter reps. So he has the experience and we're going to lean on him for that.

