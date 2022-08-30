Notebook: Depth chart surprises, team captains, and grad assistant fund
The Jayhawks had a strong showing with the transfer portal and built depth and competition in a short period of time.
A lot of the talent was signed on defense, and many were expected to be contributors and starters. When the first depth chart was released, it did not take long to tell the players who were already in the program were fighting for their spots.
Gavin Potter was listed in a dead heat with Ohio State transfer Craig Young. At safety O.J. Burroughs was listed with an “OR” next to Marvin Grant. Last year at Purdue Grant started every game and was one of the most accomplished transfers the Jayhawks landed.
Taiwan Berryhill held off Lorenzo McCaskill and Eriq Gilyard at the linebacker spot. McCaskill showed up just before fall camp and head coach Lance Leipold said Gilyard had a medical procedure in the summer, but he was started show signs being back to full strength.
The players who were in the program picked up their game and rose to the challenge.
“When we talk from day one, we talked about creating a culture of competition that would help our roster as a whole,” head coach Lance Leipold said. “Sometimes I think we're all excited, and it's nothing against anyone who's transferred. I could go back to as a Division III player and coach that as soon as a guy transferred from a higher level, everyone was like, ‘Oh, this guy's going to be the answer.’ Well, sometimes it is and sometimes it's not.”
The depth chart is likely written in pencil because there could be changes with the competition at several positions all season.
The biggest thing Leipold wanted to do is create competition and they accomplished that.
“What it has done for us, our depth is night and day difference than was a year ago,” he said. “Now we’ve got to make sure everyone is playing at a higher level. But the gap between some of these guys is very close, which means we'll be able to rotate guys. We'll be fresher in the fourth quarter.
“Our special teams will be better. I think all those things are going to be key factors here in the first part of the season as we evaluate how all our new additions, and really, and the returnees have taken the next step in year two.”
Lance and Kelly Leipold start up a few fund for a graduate assistant
On Monday morning KU announced the formation of the Lance and Kelly Leipold Graduate Assistant Fund.
They will fund a graduate assistant position for the football program. Leipold said they wanted to contribute to the program and the athletic department. He looked back on his career when he got started coaching under Barry Alvarez.
“It's important to us,” Leipold said. “My wife Kelly and I, as we thought, first of all, of ways to show our gratitude to our university and then to the athletic department and our program. And I think when we looked at some of the things, how and how to do it, you look back at opportunity. I probably wouldn't be standing here before any of you if it wasn't for the opportunity that Barry Alvarez gave me at the University of Wisconsin to be a Graduate Assistant and to get in on the ground floor and do those things.”
Leipold said it has been in the works for a while. They wanted to do their part in helping and know it will take an effort from everybody to keep building the program.
“It shows, I think, our commitment, our appreciation, the need to show that we're going to need a lot from everybody, and you got to do it yourself sometimes,” he said. “But we've tried to do certain things at each stop because we think it's important.”
Leipold let the team decide on captains
Leipold unveiled the four team captains during his weekly press conference. He left the door open during the season there could be other players who earn the right to be a captain for specific games.
“That was a team decision,” he said. “The players voted. Jalon Daniels, Sam Burt, Rich Miller, and Mike Novitsky will be our four captains. Then we'll look at for this week, and then there might be opportunities to roll a fifth one in. Only four go out for the coin toss. But again, our leadership of consistency across the board and guys who were voted.”
He left it up to the players to decide the final vote.
“I think our players are understanding it better what's needed, what's asked of them to be in that type of role,” he said. “I think the votes really were very impressive on how that turned out and how they viewed it.”