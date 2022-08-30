The Jayhawks had a strong showing with the transfer portal and built depth and competition in a short period of time.

A lot of the talent was signed on defense, and many were expected to be contributors and starters. When the first depth chart was released, it did not take long to tell the players who were already in the program were fighting for their spots.

Gavin Potter was listed in a dead heat with Ohio State transfer Craig Young. At safety O.J. Burroughs was listed with an “OR” next to Marvin Grant. Last year at Purdue Grant started every game and was one of the most accomplished transfers the Jayhawks landed.

Taiwan Berryhill held off Lorenzo McCaskill and Eriq Gilyard at the linebacker spot. McCaskill showed up just before fall camp and head coach Lance Leipold said Gilyard had a medical procedure in the summer, but he was started show signs being back to full strength.

The players who were in the program picked up their game and rose to the challenge.

“When we talk from day one, we talked about creating a culture of competition that would help our roster as a whole,” head coach Lance Leipold said. “Sometimes I think we're all excited, and it's nothing against anyone who's transferred. I could go back to as a Division III player and coach that as soon as a guy transferred from a higher level, everyone was like, ‘Oh, this guy's going to be the answer.’ Well, sometimes it is and sometimes it's not.”

The depth chart is likely written in pencil because there could be changes with the competition at several positions all season.

The biggest thing Leipold wanted to do is create competition and they accomplished that.

“What it has done for us, our depth is night and day difference than was a year ago,” he said. “Now we’ve got to make sure everyone is playing at a higher level. But the gap between some of these guys is very close, which means we'll be able to rotate guys. We'll be fresher in the fourth quarter.

“Our special teams will be better. I think all those things are going to be key factors here in the first part of the season as we evaluate how all our new additions, and really, and the returnees have taken the next step in year two.”