Notebook: Emmett Jones talks Trevor Wilson, fall transition

Finishing up Day 12 of fall camp, Emmett Jones is feeling confident in his group's transition and is looking forward to seeing more action from his receivers this season. In 2020, Coach Jones' group was dead last in the Big 12 in total receiving yards. Considering that two quarterbacks were juggling the offense with little protection upfront, it wasn't a year of flashes for Kansas receivers. Taking advantage of the leadership change, Jones is focusing on education. He's pounding down the importance of building a working relationship with every member of the offense, more specifically the quarterbacks. "We can't operate without understanding proper terminology, those guys understand are crucial that is," Jones said. He continued: "As far as what we're doing from a scheme standpoint, guys kind of have an idea of certain route concepts we run and certain blocking rules, it's very new terminology for them. The quarterbacks are doing a great job for us and working to communicate with those guys. And those guys also doing a great job in a position-wise, being locked into the detail as far as trying to pick it up and play fast." Jones believes when the new language is picked up, they'll see a decent portion of their offensive stress go out the window, which will set up more fluid communication.

Emmett Jones is looking for growth from his receivers. (KU Athletics)

Jones expects big things from Trevor Wilson

Trevor Wilson has been receiving some buzz since fall camp kicked off and it appears the Buffalo transfer may see an important role for the Kansas offense. The redshirt sophomore tallied 319 receiving yards for 3 touchdowns last season at Buffalo, picking up valuable MAC experience along the way. Coach Jones, along with many Leipold staffers, is fond of Wilson's explosiveness brings and his motivation to produce as a unit on the field. "Immediately, he can blow the roof off the coverage," he said. "He stretches the defense so everything opens underneath, you get to one on one coverage, quarterbacks do a good job of knowing their personnel, if they see him out there they're gonna give him a shot." While he's seen Wilson picking up routes quickly, Coach Jones believes there's still room to grow with his technique and says that his athletic ability is carrying some of the weight so far. "He's been a student of the game since he'd been here," he said. "He's a fast learner, takings coaching kind of tough at times." He continued: "But he's so explosive. Right now he just doesn't know how good he can be at the enhancements technique and that's some stuff that he's seeing on a day-to-day basis. But the small things that separate his game so easily from the average wide receiver because he's so explosive. So right now he's relying just on his athletic ability." Wilson is clearly someone Coach Jones is very excited about and believes will excel in the conference this season. Dependent on how he settles in, he may be one of the more athletic receivers lining up this fall. "He can push the ball downfield. He's not struggling at all, he knows all three spots of the wide receiver position. I expect him to kind of make a name for himself in the Big 12 this year."

Jones looking for veterans to make a clean transition